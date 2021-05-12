Who is Bishop Garrison? Radical leftist heads Pentagon’s purge of ‘extremists’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 12, 2021

The Pentagon has appointed an anti-Trump leftist who supports Critical Race Theory to head up its purge of alleged “extremists” from the U.S. military.

Bishop Garrison, the new head of the Pentagon’s “Countering Extremism” task force, “is the man who will now separate permissible ‘opinion’ at the Pentagon, from purgeable ‘extremism,’ ” Paul Crespo noted in a May 10 report for American Defense News.

Garrison has said publicly that President Donald Trump and all who support him are racists. He is also a supporter of the 1619 Project.

In July 2019, Garrison tweeted of Trump: “He’s dragging a lot of bad actors (misogynist, extremists, other racists) out into the light, normalizing their actions. If you support the President, you support that. There is no more ‘but I’m not like that’ talk.”

In February, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a 60-day Pentagon-wide stand down order to address the so-called issue of extremism in the ranks.

Austin announced the formation of the “Counter Extremism” task force in an April 9 memo.

On Thursday, Fox News host Pete Hegseth detailed Garrison’s portfolio:

“This is not the woke’ military stuff you have been hearing about. This is not extremism stand down or a social justice reading list or even a foolish CIA recruitment video we have all seen by now. This is worse. This is way worse. This, my friends, is a purge. A purge of the Defense Department led by a new and now powerful radical leftist. A 1619 project activist, a hard core social justice Democrat. A man who believes all, all Trump supporters are racist and extremists. And what must we do to racists? We must define them and then we must purge them.

“So who is the Pentagon’s newly minted MAGA purge man? Well, meet Bishop Garrison, the new senior adviser to the Secretary of Defense. His portfolio is diversity, equity and inclusion. But his purview is much wider. Never heard of him? Me neither. They like it that way. Bishop Garrison has been at the job at the Pentagon for four months now hired in the wake of the events of January 6th. The ongoing and ultimate justification. They sent 25,000 troops to the Capitol, built a wall around it, and now the rest begins. According to an official Defense Department memo signed on April 9th, less than a month ago by the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin himself, Bishop Garrison is now in charge of countering extremism working group.”

Two military leaders have made it clear what they think of Team Biden’s narrative that “white supremacists” have infiltrated America’s fighting forces.

“I am very confident that the number of extremists in my forces is zero,” said Adm. Charles Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command.

“Every person in my organization has to have a security clearance, for starters, right? And when you fill that form out, and I’ve been filling it out for 40 years, there is an extensive battery of questions designed to get after that very point.”

U.S. Strategic Command includes some 150,000 military and civilian personnel overseeing the nation’s nuclear arsenal.

“If there are any extremists in my organization, one, they hide it very well, and two, it’s just a matter of time before I get them,” Richard told the Senate Armed Services Committee during an April 20 hearing.

Gen. James Dickinson, commander of Space Command, also estimated the number of extremists under his command — “zero.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief