Who? Biden stopped at the Cornstalk Cafe, and one diner was not impressed

by WorldTribune Staff, December 2, 2019

The 77-year-old Joe Biden was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972.

So what.

That was basically the reaction of an Iowa man who 2020 presidential hopeful Biden approached at the Cornstalk Cafe in Shelby, Iowa on Nov. 30.

A Politico reporter shared on Twitter a photo of the man who, watching a football game, seemed unimpressed by Biden’s presence.

The reporter, Natasha Korecki, tweeted: “That time when former VP @joebiden is standing right next to you at the Corn Stalk Cafe and you just don’t care.”

Korecki continued: “I ask the guy if he just wasn’t a fan of Biden’s and he says ‘who?’ I say the former VP. The man, who farms in the Missouri Valley says he’s never heard of Joe Biden.”

The farmer then learned that Biden had been vice president under President Barack Obama. “Are you serious?” he said. “Ohhhhh. I’m not an Obama fan. This is Republican country.”

Writing for RedState on Nov. 1, Brad Slager noted: “So good. I mean, surely the guy had to know and was merely trolling the reporter here, but you would not get that sense from Korecki. She is charged with covering the Caucus campaigns and she is used to only fawning reactions and beatific smiles when people are in the orbit of greatness. This…this was something completely unfamiliar!”

Slager continued: “This is a guy who looks more concerned with the fact he cannot get a waitress to come serve him because of the throng blocking his booth. We can all assimilate with that feeling — having our lives negatively impacted by the activities of self-important politicians. Just pipe down, let us order our meal and watch a game in peace. That should be a campaign slogan to end all others.

“The painful reality is that this guy who clearly was interested in being left alone is likely to have the press begin a social colonoscopy on his background. Because as we know, when anyone in the gentry dares to make the elevated politicians in the nation appear less than angelic that individual needs to be taken down. Let us hope, for the sake of this farmer, he is not dragged through that social media crucible.”

Speaking of painful reality, there is Biden’s so-called “No Malarkey!” tour.

As he campaigns for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination, Biden has been seen nibbling his wife’s fingers while she gave a speech and talking about kids touching his leg hair.

In a video clip posted to social media on Dec. 1, Biden talked about his time as a lifeguard, saying: “By the way, you know, I sit on the stand and it’d get hot. I got a lot of — I got hairy legs that turn blonde in the sun. And the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up again … I love kids jumping on my lap.”

Scott Adams, author of “Loserthink”, tweeted: “Apparently when you remove the malarkey from Biden, all you have left is an old leather bag full of whatever-the-hell this is.”

The clip appears to be from the same event where Biden gave a drawn-out speech about his old nemesis, a supposed gang leader named Corn Pop.

