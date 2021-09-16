Whistleblower: VAERS database undercounting vax complications by factor of 100

by WorldTribune Staff, September 16, 2021

The real number of Covid vaccine complications is more than 100 times what is currently being reported to the national database which tracks deaths from and adverse reactions to vaccines, a whistleblower said.

Dr. Mollie James, in an interview with the Gateway Pundit, pointed to peer-reviewed studies and surveys that show the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is off by a factor of 100.

Dr. James estimated that in her intensive care unit in New York City, she sees 30 percent or more who clearly have complications after having received the vaccine.

“There is clearly an increased risk of strokes, heart attack, blood clots, autoimmune issues, arterial issues, and neurological issues associated with the vaccine that are not being tracked because politics is demanding that the vaccine be considered perfect,” Dr. James said. “The risks go all the way up to death. People are suffering major adverse reactions and I have no doubt many are dying from these vaccines but we can’t discuss this openly without fear of political consequences. I have to speak out.”

Related: Unexpected and heartbreaking: Thousands flood ABC affiliate’s Facebook page with vaccination horror stories, September 13, 2021

The doctor said many of her colleagues “are scared of the politics, of being outed, shamed, and ridiculed. It’s easy for a doctor to lose their admitting privileges somewhere, and many know if they report something as a vaccine side effect they could lose their job. I just can’t believe what I’m seeing over and over again, and I’ve decided to come forward because this is such a silent crisis of public health, people have to know how bad things are and they need to know the real risks of the Covid vaccines.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief