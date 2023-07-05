Whistleblower: DOJ sidelined investigative team working on Hunter Biden case

by WorldTribune Staff, July 5, 2023

The prosecutors who had in depth knowledge of five years of investigative work in the case against Hunter Biden were kicked off the case at the last minute and replaced with prosecutors who went on to file minor charges against Joe Biden’s son, a whistleblower said.

The whistleblowers who ran the IRS criminal probe into Hunter Biden told Congress about their experiences with veteran Delaware prosecutors Lesley Wolf, Shawn Weede, and Shannon Hanson, Daily Mail Online reported on Tuesday.

In a letter to a federal judge announcing the lesser charges against Hunter Biden, Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss listed three different prosecutors who apparently had no previous involvement in the case – leading to questions of a last-minute overhaul by the DOJ.

Under Weiss’s signature, the June 20 letter lists Assistant U.S. Attorneys Leo Wise, Derek Hines, and Benjamin Wallace, the report said.

In more than 400 pages of transcribed sworn testimony published by the House Ways and Means Committee last month, the two IRS officials named several members of Weiss’s office who they worked with for years on the investigation. Wise, Hines, and Wallace were nowhere to be found in the testimony.

A lawyer for IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, who ran the agency’s five-year criminal probe into the Hunter Biden, told DailyMail.com: “None of the three were involved in the underlying investigation during Gary’s tenure, to my knowledge.”

In fact, one of the prosecutors listed on Weiss’s letter, Wallace, only joined the Delaware office in March this year.

And Hines has a potential conflict having worked from 2013 to 2015 as “Special Counsel” to one of Hunter’s business partners, ex-FBI director Louis Freeh, DailyMail.com reported on Monday.

According to Hines’s LinkedIn account, he previously worked as Special Counsel to Freeh at his private company, Freeh Group International Solutions, a lobbying and “risk management” consultancy that teamed up with Hunter on overseas business currently under scrutiny by lawmakers.

Freeh worked with Hunter Biden on a $3 million job consulting for a Romanian criminal, a deal that is allegedly now part of his federal criminal investigation and is being investigated by Congress, the Daily Mail noted.

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson told DailyMail.com the link between the prosecutor and Hunter’s business associate “calls into question the integrity of their entire investigation.”

Garrett Ziegler, a former Trump White House staffer and founder of the Marco Polo investigation team, claimed in a report last year that Freeh and Hunter Biden had committed Foreign Agents Registration Act violations by lobbying U.S. officials for Romanian real estate tycoon Gabriel Popoviciu, who was on the brink of a bribery conviction in 2015, without notifying the DOJ.

“The charges filed against Hunter Biden are a limited hangout in the superlative,” Ziegler told DailyMail.com, referring to an intelligence community technique to use a minor admission to cover a greater wrongdoing.

“In fact, those charges are filed by somebody who was a special counsel to Louis Freeh, who himself is implicated in crimes in the Biden Laptop. It is a full court suppression campaign, even today.”

