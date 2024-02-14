Where’s the justice? Schweizer’s new book to reveal how elites turned blind eye as China killed Americans

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 14, 2024

The latest book by an author who has made a reputation for exposing corruption in the Swamp’s halls of power, is set to reveal how those in the upper echelons of the American ruling class did nothing as China kills Americans.

“Blood Money” by Peter Schweizer, set for release on Feb. 27, “is the result of a two-year probe by Schweizer and his team of forensic investigators, who traced hundreds of billions of dollars in suspect money tied to China’s undeclared war on the U.S.,” Breitbart News noted.

The book’s dust-jacket, which features California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rep. Adam Schiff, Neville Roy Singham, Joe Biden, Chinese Communist Party Leader Xi Jinping, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as images of drugs, guns, and stacks of cash, is already the subject of much discussion in the D.C. Swamp, insiders say.

What will be done to those people, each of whom is protected by ideological immunity from prosecution?

“Lawmakers and their staffers are trying to obtain early copies,” said a publishing industry insider. “But like all Peter Schweizer books, the publisher has this one under the strictest of embargoes.”

Author and publisher will no doubt do well from a bestseller which validates what tens of millions of Americans already believe is happening but who also know that little is being done to stop it.

In 2011, Schweizer released the book “Throw Them All Out”, which exposed insider trading by members of Congress. Last we heard Nancy Pelosi is still the bipartisan role model for all members of Congress who want to get rich without really working.

In 2015, Schweizer released the GAI blockbuster “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich”. The book hit the New York Times bestsellers list. Bill and Hill are still not in prison.

In 2018, Schweizer released a string of three back-to-back #1 New York Times bestsellers that broke the Biden family corruption scandals wide open: “Secret Empires”, “Profiles in Corruption”, and “Red-Handed”. The trilogy exposed vast foreign money deals flowing to the Bidens, including some $31 million from Chinese operators with direct ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence. Will sleepy Joe be impeached for doing what his party twice falsely impeached former President Donald Trump for doing?

Politico Playbook reported on Wednesday that Schweizer, Government Accountability Institute President and Breitbart News Senior Contributor, has revealed in “Blood Money” China’s “Disintegration Warfare” plans to kill Americans and sow social chaos.

HarperCollins hails the new book as a “towering achievement of investigative journalism.”

All well and good but where is the accountability and justice?

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists