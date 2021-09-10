Where’s the DOJ? Watchdog calls for investigation of ‘racially-charged assault’ on candidate Larry Elder

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 10, 2021

A white woman in a gorilla mask threw an egg at Larry Elder, who is seeking to become the first non-white governor of California.

To no one’s surprise, Big Media has ignored the assault and, even though the Los Angeles sheriff referred to it as a “hate crime,” the Department of Justice and FBI have yet to indicate they will lift a finger to look into it.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton told Just the News: “The DOJ and FBI should immediately investigate the racially-charged assault on Larry Elder. And [Attorney General Merrick] Garland should send United States Marshals to protect Elder.”

Videos of the attack show an egg nearly hitting Elder. Another egg was also thrown at Elder and his staff. Other people surrounding Elder’s team became physically aggressive with them, with the gorilla mask woman appearing to hit a staffer in the face. A man is heard calling Elder a “piece of s–t” as the candidate was escorted into a nearby vehicle.

Democrats supporting embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom have said nothing about the attack. That includes former President Barack Obama, who cut an ad Wednesday in support of Newsom. Fresh from imposing martial law on the bodies of some 100 million Americans, Joe Biden also plans to campaign for Newsom.

National Review columnist Kyle Smith noted: “Pause for a second, just a second, and consider what might have happened in this country if a white person wearing a gorilla mask had nearly hit Barack Obama with an egg during his 2008 campaign. (And then punched a member of his security detail who intervened, as the California woman did.) Do you think perhaps that CNN might have been able to squeeze in a mention or two? Is there any possibility at all that some New York Times columnists might have weighed in on the matter? Do you think the Washington Post might have noticed?”

In an op-ed titled “If Elder Were a Democrat”, the Wall Street Journal’s James Freeman notes: “Without double standards, would the U.S. media have any standards at all?”

“We live in an age of career cancellations over politically incorrect language and perceived ‘microagressions.’ And then there’s Larry Elder, about whom one is allowed to say almost anything — and even attempt to physically assault—without much fear of media condemnation,” Freeman wrote.

Freeman added: “The appalling treatment of Mr. Elder was not a capital crime. But Mr. Smith at National Review correctly notes the double standard:

If Elder were a Democrat, the attack . . . would not only be front-page news, it would be just about the only news you were hearing about today on CNN and MSNBC. Charles Blow, Perry Bacon, and Jamelle Bouie would each be writing the first in a series of angry columns about it. So would Gail Collins, Jonathan Capehart, Jennifer Rubin, Michelle Goldberg, Paul Krugman, Maureen Dowd, Dana Milbank, and Ezra Klein. We would be treated to multiple news analyses about the history of the usage of gorilla tropes against blacks. Joy-Ann Reid, Rachel Maddow, and Don Lemon would be doing hour-long broadcasts on the attack, convening panels discussing just how the attack pulls the scab off racism in America, and proves we have so much work left to do in dealing with the problem. Vox would commission a series about California’s grim history of racism dating back to the Chinese Exclusion Act, and Asian-American and Latino writers would hasten to explain that California’s historic hostility to all sorts of persons of color is as traditional as its Tournament of Roses parade. Three-thousand-word essays about the brutal, unknown history of lynchings in the Golden State would be published in The Atlantic and/or The New Yorker. Al Sharpton, exhibiting a combination of exhaustion and despondency, would be a guest on half a dozen cable TV shows. The woman who threw the egg at Elder would find her picture, her name, and everything she’d ever said on social media scrutinized at great length and on the home pages of the leading news sites. Her appearance would be mocked by late-night comedians.

Breaking: A flying egg narrowly missed the back of recall candidate @larryelder‘s head after it was thrown by an activist wearing a gorilla mask in Venice. A scuffle broke out and the candidate was escorted into an SUV. Here’s the raw (pun intended)

