What voters think may no longer matter, but poll finds indictment backfired

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 11, 2023

Conservative pundits have wondered out loud how Americans continue to elect tyrants. Are they missing the point?

WorldTribune.com columnist Stephen Miller pointed to the recently-decided mayoral race in Chicago, where leftist Brandon Johnson was the winner. Some placed Johnson to the left of Lori Lightfoot, whose policies were seen as an unmitigated disaster for everyone but criminals and corrupt politicians.

“The fact that Chicagoans have elected not a reformer, but a deformer, suggests that inner-city residents still don’t get it — or they don’t care. Or they are all on the payroll of the city governments that are going bankrupt. Alas, our cities can’t be saved if the voters in these metropolises don’t want to be saved,” Miller wrote in his column published on April 11.

What most pundits won’t say publicly is the continued role of election interference and voting fraud potentially call into question most electoral outcomes in the United States.

Only Trump is outspoken on this factor, writing on Truth Social:

“THE ONLY REASON I HAVE THESE ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS INVESTIGATIONS AGAINST ME , HEADED UP BY RACISTS, LUNATICS, AND RADICAL LEFT MANIACS, IS FOR PURPOSES OF ELECTION INTERFERENCE. IT WILL BE HARDER FOR THE DEMOCRATS TO CHEAT LIKE THEY DID IN 2020, SO THEY ARE GOING RIGHT TO THE OLD SOVIET UNION PLAYBOOK AND USING THE DOJ, FBI & OTHERS IN “JUSTICE” TO INTERFERE IN OUR ONCE SACRED ELECTIONS. WE’VE GOT TO SWAMP THESE CHEATERS, AND WE WILL WIN!

“The BOXES HOAX, WHERE I DID NOTHING WRONG, BUT BIDEN DID, IS JUST ANOTHER WAY FOR THE DEMOCRATS TO CHEAT ON ELECTIONS THROUGH, IN THIS CASE, ELECTION INTERFERENCE. I AM COVERED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT AND, UNLIKE BIDEN WHO WAS NOT PRESIDENT, HAVE THE POWER TO DECLASSIFY. MY PEOPLE ARE BEING THREATENED AND HARASSED BY A THUG PROSECUTOR WHO WAS PUT IN BY BIDEN TRUMP HATERS. OUR LEGAL SYSTEM IS CORRUPT, AND THE DEMOCRATS ARE USING IT TO RIG THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. WAY UP IN POLLS!”

A Rasmussen Reports poll released last week found 55 percent of likely voters believe that the indictment and attempted prosecution of Trump is “bad for America.”

In the poll, 34 percent of Democrats see the indictment as a negative for the country. Even 31 percent of self-described “liberal” voters concur.

Rasmussen pollsters asked voters their thoughts on the following statement made by Francey Hakes, a former Federal Prosecutor, who said “[t]his is a serious time because this is banana republic sort of stuff. Using the law as a weapon against a political opponent is so wrong.”

A whopping 64 percent agreed with the statement, with 48 percent of that figure “strongly” agreeing. Twenty eight percent disagree, with 20 percent disagreeing “strongly.”

When voters were asked whether the indictment will make it more likely that Trump winds the 2024 election, 32 percent of Democrats answered, “more likely.” Forty-two percent of likely voters said “more likely,” with 29 percent saying “less likely”.

One in five Republican voters say it may make a Trump ’24 ticket “less likely.”

2024 Florida Republican Primary Trump — 43%

DeSantis — 35%

Ramaswamy — 4%

Haley — 3%

Hutchinson — 1% 2-Way:

Trump — 47% (+10 from Nov)

DeSantis — 32% (-15)@VictoryPolling | 1,000 LV | 04/06-8https://t.co/hZ59Hkoihw pic.twitter.com/DUh7EJUPwL — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 10, 2023

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish