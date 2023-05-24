What to do? America’s legendary FBI confirmed to be ‘corrupt and a tool’ of elites

FPI / May 24, 2023

It was once considered one of if not the best law enforcement agencies in the world. Now, the FBI has been caught engaged in criminal behavior.

What happens now?

The nation’s political and media leadership are neither answering nor being asked this question.

The FBI has become corrupt and a tool of the Democrat Party, special counsel John Durham concluded in his final report.

Durham’s four-year investigation is “so damning that it has raised the question whether America has become an oligarchy, a dictatorship of the elite with the power to use law enforcement and the courts to destroy anyone it wishes,” independent journalist Steve Rodan noted in a May 23 substack.com analysis.

“This government will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things that they are doing that are wrong,” FBI whistleblower Garret O’Boyle testified to the House Judiciary Committee on May 18.

Durham wrote: “The [Justice] Department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report. Senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor towards the information that they received, especially information from politically affiliated persons and entities.”

While Durham’s report exposed a politicized bureau, it has been known for quite some time that the U.S. intelligence community “has been a tool of the political elite for decades,” Rodan noted. “And that includes the CIA, which 60 years later continues to withhold information on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. That was the same CIA that stood behind the accusations of Russian collusion with Trump.”

In 2020, former intelligence official Neil Wiley was quoted in an official assessment by the intelligence community’s ombudsman that intelligence must be “objective, unbiased, and policy-neutral assessments.” The intel agencies, including the FBI, must have the “moral courage” to bring bad news to the political leadership.

“If we lose that objectivity, or even are perceived to have lost it, we have endangered the entire reason for us to exist,” Wiley said.

