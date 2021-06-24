What is Bill Gates doing with all that farmland he’s buying up?

by WorldTribune Staff, June 24, 2021

Farmer Bill wants to change your diet. Whether you want him to or not.

Farmer Bill would be Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who has been buying up so much American farmland that he is now the nation’s largest owner of such land.

Successful Farming reported: “In 1994, the Gateses hired the former Putnam Investments bond-fund manager to diversify the couple’s portfolio away from the Microsoft co-founder’s 45 percent stake in the technology giant while maintaining comparable or better returns. According to a 2014 profile of Larson in the Wall Street Journal, these investments include a substantial stake in AutoNation, hospitality interests such as the Charles Hotel in Cambridge and the Four Seasons in San Francisco, and ‘at least 100,000 acres of farmland in California, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, and other states … .’ According to the Land Report 100 Research Team, that figure is currently more than twice that amount, which means Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, has an alter ego: Farmer Bill, the guy who owns more farmland than anyone else in America.”

So what is the globalist Gates doing with all that farmland?

Apparently, he is putting together a scheme with an outfit of animal right activists called Upside Foods (formerly Memphis Meats) which is “working in a lab trying to grow meat from livestock cells. Their goal is to destroy the livestock industry,” the Lonesome Lands blog noted.

So, if you must eat meat, Gates wants to get you off farm-grown meat and on lab-grown meat.

The corporate media has, not surprisingly, gone giddy over Upside Foods and its so-called “cell-based” products.

In January of last year, NPR reported that the California-based startup was “one step closer to bringing cell-based meat to consumers’ mouths,” after $161 million in new investment, which included funds from Gates.

Upside Foods said in a statement that it will put a cell-cultured chicken product on the market this year, pending regulatory review. It would likely be the first commercialized lab-grown meat product sold in the America. Cultured chicken is currently being sold in a restaurant in Singapore, FoodProcessing.com reported last month.

Jim Mundorf wrote for the Lonesome Lands blog: “No matter how giddy these writers get over a world without a livestock industry they still have trouble explaining how it is actually going to work. The funny thing is nobody seems to have tasted this lab grown junk. They did have someone taste a meatball, but according to Newsweek, ‘The company’s first choice for an independent taster canceled at the last minute, so Stephanie, a friend of a friend of an employee, stepped in.’ Ha, well isn’t that convenient. Actually the more I read the more confused I became. I’m not sure if they can prove they’ve really done anything at all. Its line after line of, if this works out and if they can just figure that out, then maybe they could get this product, that there is actually very little demand for, to market in a few years. It seems like a handful of animal rights activists that are working in a lab on a pipe dream, but the problem is they’ve just been handed millions of dollars from other activists.”

Cargill and PETA are also in with Gates and Upside Foods, Mundorf noted. Cargill, an agriculture industry giant, “recently sold their cattle feedlots, and invested in Memphis Meats (now Upside Foods).”

Mundorf added that Nicholas Genovese, the co-Founder of Memphis Meats (Upside Foods) was sponsored by PETA. “That’s all you really need to know to understand this guy. The organization that compares chicken farms to concentration camps and livestock producers to Nazis gave this guy a three year fellowship.”

Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted: “So it appears Bill Gates is partnering with Cargill, and PETA to end livestock production in the U.S. And if Bill Gates owns the farmland then he can dictate what will and won’t be produced on American farms.”

