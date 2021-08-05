What if your family lived in McAllen, Texas?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 5, 2021

Imagine you’re a resident of McAllen, Texas and you hear yet another Biden or ex-Obama administration official yammering on your television set about the existential threat posed to all humankind by unmasked and unvaccinated Americans in the Age of the Coronavirus as you witness before your very eyes your town being used as a Grand Central Station for waves of illegal aliens making their way into the nation’s heartland.

Anna Giaritelli of the Washington Examiner wrote Aug. 4:

A border city in south Texas declared a local disaster this week as it struggles to respond to surging cases of the coronavirus among migrants as thousands are released by the Border Patrol onto the street every week.

Last week, a record-high 7,000 migrants were released in downtown McAllen, where they were immediately tested for the coronavirus through a city contractor. More than 1,500 people tested positive over the past seven days, according to a city document issued Wednesday, compared to a total of 7,000 confirmed cases over the past five months. Those who test positive are told to quarantine for two days but are ultimately released into the public.

As installed President Joe Biden and his appointed staffers busily work to instill the notion that unmasked kindergarteners in American schools pose a lethal threat, McAllen is dealing with an invasion that is being openly fueled by the current occupants of the White House. Giaritelli writes:

The city said in a statement that the “shockingly large number of immigrants” released by Customs and Border Protection into the city overwhelmed Catholic Charities, which provides humanitarian services in the city for migrants. “This significant change increases the threat of COVID spread or other lawlessness within the city,” the city said.

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy is so incensed by the calamitous conditions in his state that he has called for the impeachment of Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Over the past several months, President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas have blatantly and consistently refused to do their constitutional duty to take care that the immigration laws be faithfully executed, as required by Article II, endangering countless American and foreign lives in the process,” Roy said in a statement on Aug. 3.

One day earlier, Roy tweeted:

Roy was equally blunt in an appearance on Newsmax TV on Aug. 2. ”Now you’ve got this crisis going on at the border, which is endangering Texans, endangering ranchers, endangering our country with opioids flowing in, and cartels having operational control. You’ve got thousands of immigrants who are in these horrible conditions and are risking their lives and are being abused by cartels,” Roy asserted. ”When we get back in power, we ought to impeach Mayorkas, we ought to consider impeaching President Biden. They are not faithfully executing the laws of the United States,” he exclaimed.

“They are doing it purposefully. They are endangering Americans. It’s enough. The American people have had it, the Texans have had it, and they can all just go to hell.”

If one concedes the unlikely proffered point that the Biden administration honestly considers the coronavirus to be a profound human health crisis in America today, then one would be forced to conclude that it is deliberately exposing U.S. citizens to a deadly virus in order to boost illegal immigration in this country.

The truth, of course, is that this administration is using the coronavirus hysteria as shock-and-awe cover for its willful neglect of basic security measures on our southern border as it attempts to change the very make-up of this nation.

”I think we’re getting to a point right now where we ought to consider just shutting down the ports of entry, to send a loud signal to the United States that we’re not going to deal with this anymore. I think we need to go put our own manpower down at the border,” Roy told Newsmax TV. ”I want the attorney general of the United States to come down to Texas, look me in the face, and tell me he’s going to do something to stop Texans from securing our border. It’s time. We need to do it ourselves.”

“We’re getting to a place now, a desperate time, where we’re not really having any true policing at our border,” Roy continued.

Team Biden doesn’t want you to think about that, though. It would much prefer that you focus all your energy on that unmasked 6-year-old heading off to school near you.

