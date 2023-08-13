What if Special Prosecutor Weiss had been lawfully selected and was truly independent?

by WorldTribune Staff, August 13, 2023

According to the Code of Federal Regulations section 600.3: “The Special Counsel shall be selected from outside the United States Government.”

On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss as special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

During his announcement, Garland said: “In February 2021, U.S. Attorney Weiss was asked to remain as U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware and in that capacity to continue to lead the investigation. As I said before Mr. Weiss would be permitted to continue his investigation, take any investigative steps he wanted and make the decision whether to prosecute in any district.”

Those investigative steps include dropping misdemeanor tax charges against Hunter Biden in Delaware and instead bringing them in California and Washington, D.C., the venues where prosecutors say the alleged crimes occurred.

This, critics say, gives Hunter Biden’s legal team the time it needs to attempt to run out the statute of limitations clock.

Weiss, who has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2019, “has already slow-walked the investigation to ensure the statute of limitations had lapsed on Hunter’s most egregious tax and FARA charges,” The Federalist’s David Harsanyi noted.

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington posted to social media: “Crooked Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the entire Biden Crime Family have been protected by the Justice Department for decades even though there is overwhelming evidence and credible testimony detailing their wrongdoing of lying to the American people and selling out the country … to foreign enemies for the Biden Cartel’s own financial gain. If this special counsel is truly independent — even though he failed to bring proper charges after a four year investigation and he appears to be trying to move the case to a more Democrat-friendly venue … he will quickly conclude that Joe Biden, his troubled son Hunter, and their enablers, including the media, which colluded with the 51 intelligence officials who knowingly misled the public about Hunter’s laptop, should face the required consequences.”

Weiss’s appointment by Garland was allegedly due to the Hunter plea deal falling apart. “And yet, the DOJ hasn’t even bothered indicting the younger Biden on those charges,” Harsanyi noted. What Weiss’s new designation might allow Weiss to do, however, “is avoid fully testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee next month about an open investigation and his own role in it. We’ll see. Whatever the case, if the new inquiry into the Bidens were either impartial or serious, Weiss would not be the special counsel.”

