‘What are we supposed to do’: New book details Bill Clinton-Loretta Lynch tarmac meeting

by WorldTribune Staff, February 18, 2020

A new book details “everything that they don’t want you to know and everything they think you forgot” about the June 2016 tarmac meeting between former President Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch, the book’s author said.

“Bill Clinton was on that plane for 20 minutes, and it wasn’t just about golf, grandkids, and Brexit,” Christopher Sign, author of “Secret on the Tarmac”, said Monday on Fox & Friends.

“There’s so much that doesn’t add up,” the author said.

Sign is the journalist who broke the story about the June 27, 2016 tarmac meeting at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport. He was a morning anchor at the Phoenix-area ABC15 when he first reported the tarmac encounter.

Sign told Fox News his family was threatened after he broke the story about the tarmac meeting in the lead up to the 2016 presidential election.

“My family received significant death threats shortly after breaking this story,” Sign said on Monday. “Credit cards hacked. You know, my children, we have code words. We have secret code words that they know what to do.”

Lynch and Bill Clinton claim Hillary Clinton’s emails were never discussed during the tarmac meeting. Both say Bill Clinton brought up golf, while Lynch said Clinton told her he had played golf during that particular trip to Arizona.

In May 2019, Sign told RealClearInvestigations he was unable to find “a single person who claims or corroborates any story that Bill Clinton played golf on this particular trip,” and said, “I feel strongly the former president did not play golf on this visit.”

On July 3, 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump tweeted:”Does anybody really believe that Bill Clinton and the U.S.A.G. talked only about “grandkids” and golf for 37 minutes in plane on tarmac?”

The meeting took place as the FBI was investigating Hillary Clinton’s use of an unsecure, unauthorized email server. Days after Bill Clinton met with Lynch, then-FBI Director James Comey announced criminal charges would not be filed against Hillary Clinton.

Sign said he spoke with an eyewitness to the meeting when Clinton “waited” on the tarmac of the airport for Lynch’s plane to land and taxi to a stop. Sign described confusion among the FBI and Secret Service officers about what Clinton and Lynch were doing.

“Most of her [Lynch’s] staff gets off [the airplane], he [Clinton] then gets on as the Secret Service and FBI are figuring out, ‘How in the world are we supposed to handle this? What are we supposed to do?’ ” Sign said.

