What about Hunter? Giuliani raid, Fleet Street revive interest in a laptop that has never gone away

by WorldTribune Staff, May 3, 2021

Thus the Hunter Biden laptop has been thrust back into the public spotlight.

Despite the corporate media’s and Big Tech’s monumental efforts to bury it, it’s the story that won’t go away.

When FBI agents stormed the Manhattan apartment of Rudy Giuliani, the feds seized cell phones and laptops belonging to the former lawyer for President Donald Trump. What the agents refused to seize, however, were the hard drives of Hunter Biden that Giuliani said he offered to give them.

In a statement released by his lawyer, Giuliani said the FBI “steadfastly declined” to take the hard drives when he “offered them on several occasions.”

“Keep in mind that the agents could not read the physical hard drives without plugging them in, but they took Mr. Giuliani’s word that the hard drives were copies of Hunter Biden’s hard drive and did not contain anything pertaining to Mr. Giuliani,” the statement said. “Their reliance on Mr. Giuliani’s credibility tells you everything you need to know about this case.”

During the 2020 election, social media platforms shut down distribution of the New York Post’s blockbuster story on the contents of the now infamous laptop. But Big Tech couldn’t stop independent media from reporting on newsworthy stories that dealt a huge blow to Hunter Biden’s image and exposed Biden family corruption.

But the corporate media continued to give him a pass and even assisted in attempting to revive his image by fawning over Hunter Biden’s April 6 memoir, “Beautiful Things”.

The momentum didn’t last as Hunter was accused of benefiting from Biden family privilege in landing a Tulane University speaking gig on, of all things, fake news.

“He’s got no qualifications, yet again, but that’s never stopped him before, guys,” Donald Trump Jr. said in a Rumble video. “Don’t forget, right? He got on the board of a Ukrainian energy company for millions not knowing anything about energy, but Daddy was in charge of Ukraine policy.”

Soon after came the revelations that Giuliani’s apartment had been raided and that the FBI refused to take the Hunter Biden hard drives. “You have not seen the home of Hunter Biden raided by the FBI with search warrants,” Giuliani attorney Robert Costello said in a statement.

“Nobody can blame Hunter Biden for seeking a reboot after the 2020 campaign left his image trashed, but so far his redemption tour has been marked by as many misses as hits,” Valerie Richardson noted in an April 29 analysis for The Washington Times.

Then came more from the abandoned laptop.

British tabloids ran photos, reportedly from the laptop, showing Hunter Biden posing in a thong and cavorting with barely clothed women identified as prostitutes, as well as shots of himself with President Biden and family members.

In his book, Hunter Biden describes how he spent years living in hotel rooms and buying crack from street dealers in between rehabilitation stints, ultimately destroying his first marriage by cheating on his wife with the widow of his brother Beau.

Hunter did get some sympathy from Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, who recounted her struggle with prescription opioids in an interview last month on the “Skimm’d from the Couch” podcast.

“This is not to be political, and I don’t mean it to be, but in the case of Hunter Biden, whether you like him or not, whether you agree with him or not, I don’t care,” McCain said. “But the fact of the matter, they have once again shamed a man who is struggling in addiction, and the media has taken no sense of responsibility about helping him deal with this.”

She added: “Instead, they’ve made sure that he’s a laughingstock of America, and I just find that wrong.”

The problem from an image-rehabilitation standpoint is that Hunter Biden’s problems go well beyond substance abuse, Washington public relations consultant Craig Shirley told The Washington Times.

“There are some things that some people are just stuck with for the rest of their lives. Hunter Biden is stuck with being a sleazy operative for the rest of his life,” said Shirley, founder and chairman of Shirley & McVicker and a former Republican Party strategist.

Shirley’s advice to Hunter: Stay out of the public eye.

“I would tell him to go away and let people forget. That’s the best strategy,” Shirley said. “That, or start ladling soup for the homeless.”

Shirley added: “John Adams had a son who was the town drunk. With presidential children, it’s a crapshoot. You never know how they’re going to turn out.”

