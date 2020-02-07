Were Trump’s post-acquittal remarks too strong? No, says Trey Gowdy

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 7, 2020

Given he has fought back against their constant attacks since first announcing his run for the White House, did Democrats and their corporate media allies really believe President Donald Trump would apologize in the wake of the partisan impeachment circus?

If the Democrat media political complex wanted contrition, Trump gave them hell, political observers noted.

Not only that, he focused on the FBI more than Democrat impeachment managers in the House of Representatives.

In a speech addressing the impeachment saga on Thursday, the president called out former FBI Director James Comey, saying, “Had I not fired James Comey, who was a disaster, by the way, it’s possible I wouldn’t even be standing here right now.”

“If I didn’t fire James Comey, we would have never found this stuff,” Trump continued. “When I fired that sleazebag, all hell broke out.”

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy said Trump was more than justified in directing his anger toward the disgraced FBI chief and some of his minions.

During an interview on Thursday with Fox News host Martha MacCallum, Gowdy said that the actions taken by high-ranking FBI officials were enough to raise the suspicion that they were “out to get” the president.

“Peter Strzok, the lead case agent on this Russia probe, was talking about impeaching Donald Trump before Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler were,” Gowdy said. “Let that sink in. The lead agent for the FBI mentioned impeaching Trump before Schiff and Nadler did.”

Gowdy went on to outline the FBI’s behavior, arguing that the “defensive briefing” was really just an interview because they already thought Trump was guilty of some impropriety.

“You have James Comey who thinks impeachment is too good for him. You have John Brennan that thinks he should be in the dust pan of history. You have Andy McCabe, who after Comey was fired, launched another investigation into Trump,” Gowdy said. “Martha, if I were Donald Trump, I would think the FBI was out to get me, too.”

