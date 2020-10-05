Weaponizing the virus backfires on Democrats

by WorldTribune Staff, October 5, 2020

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley pointed to what appears to be one of the most egregious cases of a Democrat politicizing the coronavirus.

Illinois Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered a new wave of restrictions on bars and restaurants in certain counties. In certain Region 1 counties — meaning, Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago.

“Why only some and not others?” Chumley asked in her Oct. 2 analysis.

The governor’s office “would point to rising coronavirus cases in some counties and not others. The governor’s office would cite safety and health security and concerns about citizens and covid,” Chumley noted. “But here’s an interesting factoid: These are counties that vote Republican.”

Lee residents voted in 2018 for Republican Bruce Rauner over Pritzker 48% to 40%. Ogle went for Rauner 54% versus 34% for Pritzker. Carroll voted Rauner 62% over Pritzker, at 30%. And in Whiteside, it was 48% to 44%, Rauner-to-Pritzker.

“I think it is politics,” Jane Sutton, owner of the Jane’s Place bar and restaurant in Rock Falls, told Chumley.

“General consensus is it’s time to relax restrictions and reopen — or, at the very least, quit targeting certain groups, businesses and organizations for coronavirus clamp-downs while turning blind eyes to others,” Chumley added.

Others have noted that, in Nevada, Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak’s covid lockdown order allowed hundreds of people to pour into casinos while threatening criminal and civil penalties against churches which dare open their doors to more than 50 people.

“So far, a number of Nevada churches have been denied the freedom to assemble and worship together. But if you’re looking to gather with hundreds of strangers for a night on the town — maybe over hours of poker — be Nevada’s guest,” wrote Ryan Tucker, senior counsel and director of the Center for Christian Ministries with Alliance Defending Freedom.

The backlash continues to grow against Democrats who have politicized the coronavirus since it first arrived in the U.S. via China, other analysts say.

After President Donald Trump announced his positive coronavirus test early Friday morning on Twitter, “Democrats were quick to paint the president as someone who’d spent 2020 recklessly endangering himself and others — thereby crafting a narrative around the president’s illness that both exploits and reinforces preexisting feelings about the president as self-centered, irresponsible, even out of control at times,” Carrie Sheffield noted in an Oct. 5 analysis for Just the News.

The day of Trump’s announcement, House Speaker Pelosi, California Democrat, told MSNBC it was “sad,” but “also is something that, again, going into crowds, unmasked and all the rest, was sort of a brazen invitation for something like that to happen.”

Pelosi’s critics note that, at the time the virus was spreading in the U.S. early this year, she was busy pushing the partisan impeachment of Trump.

New York Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin said Pelosi should “sit this one out” while she blames Trump for the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Speaker should sit this one out trying to spend this critical time playing the coronavirus blame game,” he said. “I vividly remember that the same day President Trump first met with his coronavirus Task Force on January 29, Congress was being hijacked with her sham impeachment trial.”

The new John Zogby Strategies/EMI Research Solutions survey shows Trump closing the gap on Democrat nominee Joe Biden. The Democrat candidate was up by just two points, 49-47, his smallest lead yet in Zogby polls.

The survey challenged Democrats’ and their media allies’ narrative about Biden building his lead over Trump. It even surprised pollster John Zogby.

“Contrary to my own observations, it looks like the president has not been hurt by his debate performance nor his hospitalization. His 47 percent performance is actually 1 point higher than his vote percentage in 2016,” Zogby said.

The new poll found Biden leading among those who have or plan to vote early while Trump has the edge with Election Day voters.

In an interview Saturday on the Real America’s Voice program “War Room: Pandemic”, Rudy Giuliani said Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis showed the American people how much he was willing to face personal injury in order to continue to fight for finding a vaccine and garner needed medical supplies.

“I’d urge those people who haven’t made up their minds: Isn’t that what you want leading America, you want somebody who’s a fighter?” Giuliani said. “Sure, he may get injured in the fight. This is an injury. He’s gotten worse injuries from the Democrats, the kind of garbage they’ve done to him. But this is the kind of guy you want leading your country.”

