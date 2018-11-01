‘We have to have a wall of people’: Trump could send up to 15,000 troops; ‘No catch and release’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 1, 2018

President Donald Trump on Oct. 31 said he could deploy up to 15,000 troops to the U.S.’s southern border.

“We have to have a wall of people,” the president told ABC News.

“We’ll do up to anywhere between ten and 15,000 military personnel, on top of border patrol, ICE, and everybody else at the border,” Trump said. “Nobody is coming in.”

Trump tweeted on Oct. 31: “Our military is being mobilized at the Southern Border. Many more troops coming. We will NOT let these Caravans, which are also made up of some very bad thugs and gang members, into the U.S. Our Border is sacred, must come in legally. TURN AROUND!”

The president also said he would end “catch and release” by setting up “tent cities” for migrants at the border who claim asylum.

“We’re not going to release and let them never come back to trial,” he said. “We’ll build tent cities, we’ll build whatever we have to build in terms of housing, but we’re not doing releases.”

When a member of the corporate media asked Defense Secretary Jim Mattis if he was allowing the military to be leveraged as a political stunt, Mattis responded “We don’t do stunts in this department. Thank you.”

Trump also slammed the media for underestimating the size of the migrant caravans approaching the U.S.-Mexico border.

“You have caravans coming up that look a lot larger than it’s reported actually. I’m pretty good at estimating crowd size. And I’ll tell you they look a lot bigger than people would think,” he told ABC.

