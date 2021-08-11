Watch his face: Bill Gates loves idea of vaccine requirement for Social Security

by WorldTribune Staff, August 11, 2021
Billionaire globalist Bill Gates believes anyone who is collecting Social Security should be required to get the Covid vaccine.
Yes, in order for hard-working Americans to get what is their own money, they must obey and get the jab, says an elitist getting even richer off vaccines.
Gates made the comment in an interview with CNN personality Anderson Cooper.
Wicked glee… pic.twitter.com/iJtlxQlhCI
— Alternative News (@NewsAlternative) August 5, 2021
Bonus clip:
