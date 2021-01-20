Washington lawmakers propose split to formalize 51st state: Liberty

by WorldTribune Staff, January 20, 2021

A pair of state representatives in Washington have filed legislation calling for the formation of a 51st U.S. state called Liberty.

Rep. Rob Chase, who recently filled the house seat vacated by Matt Shea, and Rep. Bob McCaslin filed House Bill 1239 in Olympia on Monday.

According to the bill, Liberty state’s western border would be along the “crest of the Cascade mountains and the western 8 borders of Okanogan, Chelan, Kittitas, Yakima, and Klickitat counties.” The eastern, northern and southern borders would remain the same.

The bill proposes creating 15 transition committees that would establish governmental functions within Liberty. Those include education, executive functions, legislative functions, judicial functions and courts, debt, statewide elections, health care and more.

Supporters of the creation of Liberty say Washington state is “already two states on virtually every major issue of the day,” according to the movement’s website.

“The Liberty State Movement is an effort to create a new state from Washington State based upon political and geographic lines,” the website says. “Since the formation of Washington State in 1889, people of the eastern and rural parts of Washington State have felt separate from the western capitol in Olympia.”

In order for the state of Liberty to be created, the bill would need to pass and be approved at the state level, then get the approval of the U.S. Congress.

Shea, who did not seek re-election in 2020, repeatedly, but unsuccessfully proposed a 51st state that would separate eastern Washington from leftist Seattle and western Washington.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media