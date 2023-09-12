Was U.S. Open tennis champion Coco Gauff ‘soaking it all in’ or praying?

by WorldTribune Staff, September 12, 2023

After winning the U.S. Open women’s singles title on Saturday, 19-year-old American Coco Gauff was seen dropping to her knees, clasping her hands, and bringing them to her forehead with her eyes closed.

It was quite obvious what Gauff was doing.

ESPN’s Sports Center posted the video of Gauff’s post-match action, tweeting: “@CocoGauff took a moment to soak it all in after winning her first Grand Slam title.”

Former NFL coach and outspoken Christian Tony Dungy responded: “I hate to break this to you SportsCenter but Coco Gauff was not ‘soaking it all in’ at this moment. She was praying. She has been very open about her Christian faith in the past. It seems pretty obvious what she is doing here.”

Totally obvious, but in the Woke World of Sports of 2023 not to be mentioned.

Dungy was right, Gauff has been outspoken about her faith.

After beating Maria Sakkari of Greece for the championship in the Mubadala Citi DC Open in August, Gauff said in a video posted by The Tennis Letter: “I want to thank my Father God for this. After losing first round Wimbledon it was a tough situation. A lot of prayer, a lot of support from my church family. So thank you to Him and those who support me.”

Following her win in the final of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters last month, Gauff thanked her “Lord and savior Jesus Christ” at the trophy ceremony, according to Tennis Infinity.

Gauff, who bested 25-year-old Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the U.S. Open Final, her first Grand Slam title, said in an interview on NBC’s “Today” show on Monday: “I was just saying thank you and I understood like all the tough times were just to make that moment even sweeter. I think if it came easy, I wouldn’t feel as appreciative as I did in that moment.”

