Virginia rally organizers warned of ‘specific threats’ against speakers

by WorldTribune Staff, January 20, 2020

Organizers of Monday’s gun rights rally at issued a last-minute alert warning of threats made against the event’s speakers.

“One of our members with access to police intelligence has advised us that specific threats have been uncovered to three of the speakers at the rally. Yet, just a few days ago, when specifically asked about any such threats, the Capitol Police denied knowing of any and have not shared any such information to date,” said the alert from the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL).

The VCDL also warned that Richmond police may have underestimated the number of Second Amendment supporters who were headed to state capitol grounds to protest sweeping new gun control legislation moving through the newly elected, Democratic-majority General Assembly.

“VCDL is concerned that the police may not have fully considered the crowd size that is coming, even though we have indicated it could be as much as 120,000. Be prepared to move to an overflow area if directed to do so,” said the alert.

Corporate media and gun control activists had raised fears that the pro-Second Amendment rally would be plagued by violence. But the “lobby day” leaders have repeatedly vowed to make their case against gun control peacefully, as they have at dozens of meetings around the state to push county and city officials to approve “gun sanctuary” resolutions.

There were no reports of violence from the scene on Monday.

The bills that sailed through Virginia’s Senate Judiciary Committee propose to require background checks on all firearms purchases; allow law enforcement to temporarily remove guns from people deemed to be a risk to themselves or others; limit handgun purchases to one a month; and let localities decide on whether to ban weapons from certain events. To become law, the bills would have to pass the full Senate and the House of Delegates before going to the governor for his signature.

In an act of defiance, more than 100 municipalities in Virginia have designated themselves as Second Amendment sanctuaries. Lawmakers and authorities in those areas have said they will refuse to enforce new gun control laws the General Assembly passes.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Jan. 20: “The Democrat Party in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia are working hard to take away your 2nd Amendment rights. This is just the beginning. Don’t let it happen, VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: