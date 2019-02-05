‘Virginia is for haters?’ Governor’s approval rating with Democrats holds firm at 50

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 5, 2019

Even after Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s comments on the acceptability of infanticide, and after he admitted that he at least on one occasion wore blackface, half of Democrats in Virginia still support the governor.

A report on the Morning Consult poll taken after Northam was hit with the two scandals said his support with Virginia Democrats dropped from 70 percent to 50 percent.

Among Independents, support for Northam sunk from 42 percent to 20 percent, the poll found. Support for Northam among Republicans dropped from 31 percent to just 15 percent.

The poll’s findings get “even worse,” Breitbart’s John Nolte noted in a Feb. 5 op-ed. “Only 25 percent of Democrats disapprove of Governor Blackface Baby-Killer, while 24 percent aren’t sure. They’re still mulling it over.”

[According to Wikipedia, ” ‘Virginia is for Lovers’ is the tourism and travel slogan of the U.S. commonwealth of Virginia” since 1969.]

Northam on Jan. 30 expressed his views on fourth trimester abortions:

“When we talk about third-trimester abortions, these are done with the consent of obviously the mother, with the consent of the physician—more than one physician, by the way—and it’s done in cases where there may be severe deformities. There may be a fetus that’s non-viable… If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother. So I think this was really blown out of proportion. We want the government not to be involved in these types of decisions.”

To recap, Nolte noted, “The child has been born. The child is dying. But before the child can be saved, it will be made ‘comfortable’ and then the participants in the birth will convene to decide if a helpless newborn – that is dying in front a doctor trained to save its life – should have its life saved. That is what Northam wants to legalize, and 50 percent of Democrats are, like, Yeah, so? Orange Man Bad.”

Two days after his infanticide comments, Northam said he had participated in a racist photo featuring one person in full Ku Klux Klan uniform standing with a man in full blackface, but did not say which one he was.

The next day, the governor said it was his “belief” that he was not in the photo. He did, however, admit to putting on blackface to imitate Michael Jackson.

“My belief that I did not wear that costume or attend that party stems, in part, by my clear memory of other mistakes I made in the same period of my life. That same year, I did participate in a dance contest in San Antonio in which I darkened my face as part of a Michael Jackson costume,” Northam said.

Nolte concluded: “Mr. and Mrs. Virginia Democrat: You’ve just learned that your governor is in favor of allowing babies to be left to die, enjoyed the nickname ‘Coonman’ in college, wore blackface as an adult, and has no idea whatsoever how in the world that blackface/KKK photo ended up on his own personal yearbook page. Do you still support him?

“Fifty percent still do.”

Meanwhile, Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax hinted that Northam may be responsible for the resurfacing of a sexual assault allegation against Fairfax.

The alleged incident occurred during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston. The Washington Post reported that it was approached by a woman accusing Fairfax in 2017 and investigated the claim, yet never published a story for lack of any independent evidence.

Fairfax said he had consensual sex with the woman. The allegations were first reported by Big League Politics, the news outlet that first published the Northam yearbook image.

Asked by a reporter if he suspected Northam was responsible for the allegation’s revival, Fairfax responded: “Does anybody think it’s any coincidence that on the eve of potentially my being elevated that that’s when this uncorroborated smear comes out?”

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments