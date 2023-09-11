Virginia governor grants ‘absolute pardon’ to father arrested at school board meeting

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 11, 2023

A Virginia father who was arrested at a Loudoun County School Board meeting after confronting the superintendent who had lied about his daughter’s rape by a skirt-wearing biological male has been granted an “absolute pardon” by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The pardon says that, in June 2021, Scott Smith “exercised his constitutional right to attend a public meeting of the Loudoun County School Board to observe the proceedings, during which time a community member threatened to spread false and malicious information about Mr. Smith’s business with the intent to damage his reputation.”

“After an ensuing verbal confrontation, Scott Thomas Smith was charged with Obstruction of Justice and Disorderly Conduct,” and Smith was quickly convicted, even though an appeals court later disqualified the prosecutor due to concerns about “the integrity of the prosecution,” the pardon continues.

“WHEREAS Scott Thomas Smith has been publicly and falsely accused of ‘domestic terrorism’ and ‘hate crimes’ for attempting to advocate for his daughter, a victim of sexual assault… I have decided it is just and appropriate to grant this ABSOLUTE PARDON that reflects Scott Thomas Smith’s factual innocence,” it concludes.

The Daily Wire, which had covered Smith’s story, said that it had “galvanized parents who were concerned that schools had sacrificed student safety and academic rigor for ideology.”

Leftist prosecutor Buta Biberaj personally argued for jailing Smith for misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Smith was denied a jury because it was a misdemeanor in General District Court, and a judge quickly convicted him.

“He appealed the ruling, and would have been entitled to a jury in appeals court. But the legal saga has dragged on for years, taking a financial and emotional toll on Smith, who says he’s grateful Youngkin allowed him to move on,” The Daily Wire noted.

Smith told The Daily Wire: “I’m thankful that the Youngkin administration gave me an off-ramp to these charges that never should have happened. It’s kind of bittersweet, because I really looked forward to winning this in court. But unfortunately, our justice system is so screwed up right now that I didn’t feel that I could potentially get a fair shot in court. That’s what should scare every American–is that I had to take this, because I could not trust our justice system.”

As for the skirt-wearing male who raped Smith’s daughter, he was eventually convicted in juvenile court but due to a mistake by Biberaj will not be placed on the sex offenders registry. Initially, the school system had allowed the rapist to remain in school, where he sexually assaulted a second girl.

“They villainized me and my family from the minute my daughter reported that she was sexually assaulted, pretty much until present time,” Smith said.

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish