Vigano: ‘Planetary dictatorship’ waging a ‘world war’ in which the ‘enemies are us’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 18, 2022

Outspoken anti-globalist Roman Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has called for a “manifesto” to fight back against a coup d’état launched by globalist elites who are relentlessly pushing a “New World Order, in which a Universal Republic enslaves everyone and a Religion of Humanity cancels Faith in Christ.”

Vigano, who served as the Vatican’s Apostolic Nuncio to the United States from October 2011 to April 2016, took to Twitter to call on individuals worldwide “who are not willing to cancel their own identity, their own individuality, their own religious faith” to forge an alliance to fight back against the globalists engaged in bringing to fruition the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset.

“This global coup d’état deprives citizens of any possibility of defense, since the legislative, executive, and judicial powers are complicit in the violation of law, justice, and the purpose for which they exist,” Vigano wrote.

“It is the plan of the New World Order, in which a Universal Republic enslaves everyone and a Religion of Humanity cancels Faith in Christ,” he continued.

“If the attack is global, the defense must also be global,” he added.

Vigano said the fight must be take up without delay because “if we do not understand the threat that looms over us all, if we do not react by organizing ourselves into a firm and courageous resistance, this infernal regime that is establishing itself everywhere will not be able to be stopped.”

1. For two years now we have been witnessing a global coup d’état, in which a financial and ideological elite has succeeded in seizing control of part of national governments, public and private institutions, the media, the judiciary, politicians and religious leaders. — Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò (QTE) (@ArchbpVigano) December 11, 2022

