Video shows U.S. Capitol Police giving Jan. 6 protesters OK to demonstrate inside building

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 17, 2021

A newly obtained video shows United States Capitol Police officers instructing several Jan. 6 protesters inside the Capitol about how to peacefully demonstrate there. The group included Jacob Chansley, the so-called “Q shaman” who has been in jail awaiting trial since January.

After engaging with police, a protester in a yellow sweatshirt and identified as William Watson, instructs the crowd through a loudspeaker:

“Everybody, listen up. The police are going to work with us and cooperate peacefully, like our First Amendment allows. Gather more Americans, under the condition that they will come and gather peacefully to discuss what needs to be done to save our country.”

He turns back to the Capitol Police and Officer Keith Robishaw tells the group: “We’re not against . . . we’re . . . one another, you need to show, you understand?”

“Yes,” Watson responds.

“Then show us no attacking, no assault, remain calm,” Robinson continues.

Turning back to the crowd, Watson relays, “We are not going to assault. We are going to be heard. Everybody, this must be peaceful,”

Chansley, dressed in fur and horns, then turns and shouts to others behind him: “This has to be peaceful. We have the right to peacefully assemble.”

The video appears starkly to contradict allegations by government prosecutors in a complaint filed against Chansley on Jan. 8. They allege, “Robishaw and other officers calmed the protesters somewhat and directed them to leave the area from the same way they had entered. Chansley approached Officer Robishaw and screamed, among other things, that this was their house, and that they were there to take the Capitol, and to get congressional leaders.”

In the video, Watson and Chansley appear to engage police calmly and respectfully. They do not appear agitated, but rather appear to be quieting the crowd. They also act as if they believe they have been given clear permission to pass beyond the foyer.

Chansley is later seen entering the Senate chambers with a police officer behind him. There he leads several protesters in prayer and takes a seat at the head of the chamber in Vice President Mike Pence’s chair.

Chansley, who has no criminal record, has not been charged with assaulting an officer. He faces several counts of trespassing and disorderly conduct. Denied bail, Chansley has been incarcerated and awaiting trial since January.

William Watson, out on bond at the time on drug charges, was also arrested in January.

The 44-second clip is part of a lengthier video that has yet to be released. World Tribune received it through American Greatness.

The existence of this video and its only partial release demonstrate the need for a clear inventory of videos and images form Jan. 6, most of which have been removed from public access through censorship by tech giants Twitter and Facebook or have been selectively deployed for the dominant Department of Justice-media narrative.

