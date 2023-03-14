Victor Davis Hanson: The March Madness of Joe Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, March 14, 2023

March Madness is on the court and at the podium this month.

Historian and columnist Victor Davis Hanson notes how, in one of his recent shuffles to the podium, Joe Biden “spoke in his usual off-topic ‘no lie/not kidding/no joke’ manner (i.e., tip offs that he’s lying). He told us that a noble nurse once would ‘come in and do things that I don’t think you learn in medical school — in nursing school.’ ”

Biden “got a nervous laugh from the apparent quasi-pornographic reference (but then again Joe is excused because he is a ‘feminist’), before he detailed her technique”:

“She’d whisper in my ear. I didn’t — couldn’t understand her, but she’d whisper, and she’d lean down. She’d actually breathe on me to make sure that I was — there was a connection, a human connection.”

At another event, Biden “went off in one of his impromptu Corn Pop, or ‘beat-up-Trump-behind-the-bleachers’ fables. These often slurred and nearly unintelligible tales characteristically virtue signal Biden’s own victimhood and ‘courage,’ ” Hanson noted in a March 13 op-ed for American Greatness.

Joe’s tall tales “are interspersed with his bizarre propensity for eerie female contact. So we see or hear of his long record of blowing into the ears and hair, or squeezing the necks of young girls. He hugs, for far too long, mature women. He can call out among a crowd an anonymous attractive teen stranger,” Hanson wrote.

Good ol’ Joe gets a pass from Big Media because his “political utility and near senility serve as exemptions for his often sexist, racist, and creepy riffs,” Hanson noted.

The media writes off such things as a “nurse breathing into good ol’ Joe’s orifices as belonging to the same weird genre that a while back gave us inner-city kids stroking the golden hairs on Joe’s tan legs, or the shower revelations of Ashley Biden’s diary, or his ‘you ain’t’ black,’ ‘put y’all back in chains,’ and ‘junkie’ sorts of racial condescension (e.g., ‘Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon, man. That’s like saying you, before you got on this program, you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?’).”

During Black History Month, Joe rumbled: “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid.”

Hanson noted: “The crowd laughed at the idea that the jester Biden believes white people are usually stupid, but that he, Joe, the exception to his race, is not stupid, despite being white. At least Biden finally referenced himself as ‘boy.’ Usually he has used that racial putdown for prominent blacks like Maryland Governor Wes Moore or a senior White House advisor Cedric Richmond.”

As he stumbles up airplane steps, turns to shake invisible hands, and often forgets where he is, Biden more or less sticks “to his now tired rhetorical themes,” Hanson added. “One is the serial denunciation of the MAGA Republicans. Usually, he trashes them as semi-fascists or un-American, often in the context of his ‘unity speeches.’ After calling for reconciliation, bipartisanship, and unity, Joe then usually tightens his face, grimaces, and starts yelling about the MAGA dregs and chumps.”

One of those “MAGA dregs” trashed by Biden is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Responding to Greene pointing out that a mother who lost two of her children were among the hundreds of thousands of Americans to die from fentanyl overdoses on his watch, Biden said:

“I should digress, probably. I’ve read, she [Greene], she was very specific recently, saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that, that I killed her sons. Well, the interesting thing is that fentanyl they took came during the last administration.” Biden followed the comment with a laugh.

Hanson noted: “Apparently, 100,000 dead at least deserves from Joe a ‘Trump did it’ chuckle.”

