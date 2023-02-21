Vaccinated? Dr. McCullough suggests how to undo the damage

by WorldTribune Staff, February 21, 2023

Dr. Peter McCullough believes it is possible for those who have received the Covid vaccine to literally flush the body of the spike protein from the mRNA shots.

In unveiling what he describes as the “holy grail of Covid-19 vaccination detoxification,” McCullough in a Feb. 21 substack.com analysis noted that “far and away” the most frequently asked question he gets from individuals who got the Covid jab is “how do I get this out of my body.”

The answer is nattokinase.

What is nattokinase?

McCullough notes that it “is an enzyme produced by fermenting soybeans with bacteria Bacillus subtilis var. natto and has been available as an oral supplement.”

Nattokinase and similar products “such as serrapeptase should undergo well-funded, accelerated preclinical and clinical development programs,” McCullough wrote.

“The issue at hand is the urgency of time, similar to that with SARS-CoV-2 infection and empiric early therapy,” McCullough continued. “It will take up to 20 years to have a fully developed pharmaceutical profile to characterize the safety and efficacy of nattokinase in the treatment of vaccine injury and post-Covid syndromes. A large number of people are sick now and many believe empiric treatment is justified given sufficiently low risk of side effects and potentially high reward. My recommendation is to discuss this with your doctor or seek a specialist in holistic or naturopathic medicine who is experienced with the safety profile of nattokinase in a range of applications.”

McCullough points out that “full pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic studies” on nattokinase “have not been completed, but several years of market use as an over-the-counter supplement suggests nattokinase is safe with the main caveat being excessive bleeding and cautions with concurrent antiplatelet and anticoagulant drugs.”

Vaccine injury is believed, McCullough said, to be “driven by accumulation of Spike protein in cells, tissues, and organs.”

“The mRNA and adenoviral DNA products were rolled out with no idea on how or when the body would ever breakdown the genetic code,” McCullough noted. “The synthetic mRNA carried on lipid nanoparticles appears to be resistant to breakdown by human ribonucleases by design so the product would be long-lasting and produce the protein product of interest for a considerable time period.”

Dissolution of the spike protein can be done via nattokinase as, McCullough notes, it “degrades fibrinogen, factor VII, cytokines, and factor VIII and has been studied for its cardiovascular benefits. Out of all the available therapies I have used in my practice and among all the proposed detoxification agents, I believe nattokinase and related peptides hold the greatest promise for patients at this time.”

