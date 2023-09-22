VA has gone full woke: 50 genders listed in survey sent to veterans

by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2023

In March, the Veterans Administration (VA) announced it was removing its motto, which was a quote from President Abraham Lincoln, apparently because it violated Team Biden’s diversity, equity and inclusion rules.

“To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan,” Lincoln said. It had been the VA’s motto for more than 60 years until the leftist woke mob called for its cancellation and the Biden team merrily obliged.

Washington Examiner deputy commentary editor Quin Hillyer noted at the time: “To these woke obsessives, history and tradition don’t matter, nor do great intentions, nor do associations with a man of noble character and his noble cause. All that matters are bland nods to the newest version of the lowest common denominator of performative inclusivity.”

The newest version of VA woke is a survey sent to veterans that give them a list of 50 genders to choose from (see below).

According to a Friday post on X by Libs of TikTok, the survey was sent recently from the Department of Veterans Affairs about the benefits the VA offers to veterans who want to undergo sex change surgery.

Does anyone know what is a fa’afafine? Or a hijra? Google and Wikipedia does and those are on the list.

The Leader Maker blog offered that another Lincoln anecdote applies to the VA’s transformation:

“How many legs does a dog have if you call his tail a leg? Four. Saying that a tail is a leg doesn’t make it a leg.”

