Update: National Park Service withdraws plan (‘released prematurely’) to remove Penn’s statue

by WorldTribune Staff, January 9, 2024

Team Biden has decided to leave the Penn in Pennsylvania … for now.

William Penn statue at Welcome Park in Philadelphia

The National Park Service announced on Monday that it has withdrawn plans to remove the statue of Pennsylvania founder William Penn from Welcome Park in Philadelphia.

The Park Service claimed the decision was “retracted” because it had been released to the pubic “prematurely.”

WorldTribune.com reported on Sunday that the National Park Service, under Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, said it planned to remove the statue, erected in a Philadelphia park in 1982 on the land on which Penn’s house once stood, and the park was to be “rehabilitated” to include an “expanded interpretation of the Native American history of Philadelphia.”

Team Biden has stated that equity has “always, always” been “at the center of every policy.”

The statue of Penn and the model of his original home “will be removed and not reinstalled,” the Park Service previously said.

The Park Service previously said that at some later date there will be a new exhibit that mentions Penn and his work in founding the state and the city of Philadelphia. That project, the Park Service said, is not currently funded.

