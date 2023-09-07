Unreported: Beau Biden issued a warrant for Larry Sinclair’s arrest on Feb. 4, 2008

by WorldTribune Staff, September 7, 2023

Tucker Carlson on Wednesday posted to X an interview with Larry Sinclair in which Sinclair said he had sex and snorted drugs with Barack Obama in the back of a limousine in 1999 while Obama was a state legislator.

During the nearly 42-minute segment, Sinclair claimed to have had a “night of crack cocaine-fueled sex with Barack Obama, and that Obama came back for more the next day.”

Sinclair repeated the claim he first made in 2008 that he didn’t know who Obama was when allegedly meeting the Illinois state senator in 1999.

The corporate media paid little attention then to his press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. They also have not reported on actions taken by Joe Biden’s late son Beau about two weeks later.

“I was in Chicago looking for a party…. I gave Barack $250 to pay for coke and start putting a line on a CD tray, and just snort,” Sinclair recalled.

“It was definitely not Barack’s first time,” he added in response to Carlson’s question of whether the intercourse was transactional.

“Assess for yourself,” Carlson captioned the video, which has amassed over 21 million views as of Thursday (and can be seen in its entirety below).

“Of course, the probability that his claims are true would have to rest on objective evidence, rather than claims made by someone with a dubious history,” Elon Musk tweeted on the site formerly known as Twitter shortly after the interview aired.

According to Indy100, Sinclair has been in prison in Arizona, Florida, and Colorado.

While major media went to great lengths to dismiss Sinclair as a con man with a long rap sheet, what they didn’t report was the Sinclair-Biden connection, according to records obtained by the Marco Polo research group.

Sinclair went public about his claims of Obama’s drug use and homosexuality in early 2008. Soon after, Sinclair said then Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden (now deceased) issued a grand jury indictment against him.

An often forgotten wrinkle to the @seeknmeann saga re: @BarackObama‘s supposed fellatio is that the DE AG’s office ran by @JoeBiden‘s favorite son, Beau (now deceased), issued a warrant for @seeknmeann almost immediately following his public pronouncements. pic.twitter.com/JGp08Bc4Wz — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) September 6, 2023

Ep. 22 Larry Sinclair says he had a night of crack cocaine-fueled sex with Barack Obama, and that Obama came back for more the next day. Assess for yourself. Here’s our interview. pic.twitter.com/R6CXwKv6gs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 6, 2023

