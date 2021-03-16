Unlike DC press corps, Kim Jong-Un’s sister takes off the gloves with Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, March 16, 2021

Kim Yo-Jong, a tough-talking top gun in the communist regime and kid sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is not following the lead of the fawning Washington press corp in dealing with the Biden White House.

Kim has issued a veiled threat to Donald J Trump’s successor, saying the new U.S. administration should “refrain from causing a stink” on the Korean Peninsula.

“We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land,” Kim Yo-Jong said, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

The comment was an apparent reference to joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises.

Communist North Korea has not tested a nuclear weapon since Kim’s two unprecedented summits with President Donald J Trump on June 12, 2018 in Singapore and Feb. 27-28, 2019 in Hanoi.

“If it wants to sleep in peace for [the] coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step,” Kim Yo-Jong said.

South Korean and American troops recently launched joint springtime military drills, which have been limited to computer simulations because of the coronavirus risk as well as the leftist government in South Korea’s ongoing efforts to engage with the North.

“War drills and hostility can never go with dialogue and cooperation,” said Kim Yo-Jong, who went on to mock South Korea for “resorting to shrunken war games, now that they find themselves in the quagmire of political, economic and epidemic crisis.”

Kim Yo-Jong’s comments came hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki accused North Korea of stiffing the new Biden administration.

“Diplomacy is always our goal. Our goal is to reduce the risk of escalation. But, to date, we have not received any response,” Psaki said, adding that Biden’s outreach “follows over a year without active dialogue with North Korea, despite multiple attempts by the U.S. to engage.”

Biden, who has referred to Kim Jong-Un as a “thug,” is expected to unveil his team’s North Korea strategy in April.

