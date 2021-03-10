Union to LA teachers: Party down at Spring Break, just don’t post on social media

by WorldTribune Staff, March 10, 2021

You just deprived your students their education for a year, what are you going to do now?

We’re going to Spring Break!

While students and parents in Los Angeles continue to suffer and wonder when exactly they will return to in-person classes as well as sports and other activities that are important to them, teachers have been given the go-ahead to enjoy Spring Break.

The union is just asking teachers to stay off social media while they’re partying down. Maintaining the appearance of caring is very important.

“Friendly reminder: If you are planning any trips for Spring Break, please keep that off of social media. It is hard to argue that it is unsafe for in-person instruction, if parents and the public see vacation photos and international travel,” a post from the union read, according to FOX 11 of Los Angeles reporter Bill Melugin.

Los Angeles Unified School District and United Teachers Los Angeles on Tuesday apparently did reach agreement on how to reopen schools for in-person instruction.

Superintendent Austin Beutner and UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz announced in a joint statement that preschools, elementary schools and services for students with learning differences and disabilities are set to reopen by mid-April and secondary schools are set to resume in-person instruction by the end of April.

According to the statement, the agreement includes:

• Daily in-person instruction for elementary school students in a hybrid morning/afternoon model, while maintaining the option for students to remain in online-only instruction.

• Secondary students will continue with daily online instruction, along with the opportunity to return to campus for peer interaction, social-emotional learning and lessons for college and career exploration.

• Full-day, in-person instruction for preschool students.

• All students and staff will be tested for Covid-19 prior to their return to campus, and weekly covid testing will be provided thereafter.

Los Angeles Unified has reportedly invested more than $120 million to upgrade air-filtration systems, procure personal protective equipment and add extra custodial staff.

Several studies have indicated a low risk of covid spread in in-person instruction.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media