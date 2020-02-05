Unhinged? Schiff says Trump could sell Alaska to Russia

by WorldTribune Staff, February 5, 2020

The following is not excerpted from the satire site the Babylon Bee.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, actually said this during the Senate trial’s closing arguments on Monday:

If the Senate does not remove President Donald Trump, Schiff said Trump “could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election or decide to move to Mar-a-Lago permanently and leave Jared Kushner to run the country, delegating to him the decision whether they go to war.”

“Because those things are not necessarily criminal, this argument would allow that he could not be impeached for such abuses of power. Of course, this would be absurd. More than absurd, it would be dangerous,” Schiff added.

“He may say it with relative calm, but it doesn’t make Schiff’s comments any less unhinged,” Victoria Taft noted in a Feb. 3 op-ed for PJ Media.

At Wednesday’s hearings, in which Trump was expected to be acquitted by the Senate, ”It will be near-impossible for any elected official — yes, even Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-Outerspace) — to outdo the bug-eyed, bloodless, drive-by heaping-helping of abject clap-trap delivered by Adam Schiff (D-Crazy Town),” Taft wrote.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy in a tweet which included a video clip of Schiff’s closing argument, wrote: “Just when we thought @RepAdamSchiff couldn’t be more ridiculous. @realDonaldTrump is a friend of Alaskans and he understands the immense asset that our great state provides for the nation.”

The U.S. purchased what is now Alaska from Russia in 1867 for a transfer price of about $120 million in today’s dollars. William Seward, who was secretary of state under President Lincoln, had long pushed for the deal. Alaska became the 49th state on Jan. 3, 1959.

Former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz said: “Give away Alaska. And how do they, Democrats, with a straight face say we can’t have Donald Trump in the presidency because, well, we are worried about the integrity of the election? Time to maybe go look in the mirror here a little bit, folks.”

Chaffetz also questioned why Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, is allowed a security clearance.

“I still, to this day, do not understand why Adam Schiff has a security clearance. He continues to lie. He continues to put out information that he knows is not true. He has stood in front of the United States Senate and talked about things that are not in the impeachment,” Chaffetz told Fox & Friends.

The whistleblower complaint which led to the launching of the partisan impeachment circus alleged that Trump was conspiring with the Ukrainian president to interfere in the 2020 election by demanding Ukraine investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for nearly $400 million in military aid that was ultimately released to the Ukrainian government.

During his opening argument at the Senate trial, Schiff brought up Russia more than 30 times, although the Mueller investigation found that neither Trump nor anyone on his campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: