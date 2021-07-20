Unhinged: Fauci can’t take the heat over gain of function research at Wuhan Lab

by WorldTribune Staff, July 20, 2021

A Senate hearing on Covid erupted on Tuesday when Sen. Rand Paul called out Dr. Anthony Fauci on U.S. government funding of gain-of-function research at the Chinese lab where many in the scientific community believe the pandemic started.

“There will be responsibility for those who funded the lab, including yourself,” Paul said.

Fauci responded: “I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating, Senator.”

Paul said to Fauci: “Knowing that it is a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement of May 11, 2021? Do you still claim that NIH never funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan?”

Fauci again denied that U.S. taxpayers’ money was used to fund the research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“Senator Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly, and I would like to say that officially. You do not know what you are talking about,” Fauci said.

Paul countered: “No one is saying those viruses caused the pandemic. What we’re alleging is that gain of function research was done in that lab and NIH funded it. You can’t get away from it, it meets your definition and you are obfuscating the truth.”

“You are implying that what we did resulted in the deaths of individuals,” Fauci responded as he pointed his finger at Paul. “I totally resent that, and if anyone is lying here, senator, it is you.”

