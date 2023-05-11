Ukraine used U.S.-made Patriot missile to shoot down Russian hypersonic weapon, Pentagon confirms

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 11, 2023

Ukrainian forces used a recently-acquired U.S.-made Patriot missile defense system to shoot down a Russian hypersonic weapon over Kiev, the Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, confirmed to reporters that officials in the Ukraine said they had downed the Kh-47 missile that had been launched on May 4 from a MiG-31 jet fighter flying within Russian territory.

The hypersonic ballistic missile, known by NATO as “Killjoy,” is nuclear-capable, has a range of about 1,200 miles and a speed of Mach 10.

Ukrainian defense officials said the reputation of the Kh-47 missile as a weapon of immense power has been damaged by the effectiveness of the U.S. defense system.

“It doesn’t matter now, when a Patriot stands in its way,” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Tweeted. “Ukraine is the best test ground for the most modern Western weapons. Ukraine excels at demonstrating the capability of everything in its arsenal.”

It is believed to be the first time Ukraine has taken out one of Russia’s most sophisticated weapons using the American-made air defense system.

The Pentagon on Tuesday also confirmed another round of U.S. taxpayer assistance for Ukraine.

The new $1.2 billion package is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Unlike a drawdown, the weapons and other support will come from new private-sector production rather than from current Pentagon stockpiles.

Included in the latest package are additional air defense systems and munitions; 155mm artillery rounds; ammunition for counter-drone systems; and support for training and maintenance.

