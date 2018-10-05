U.S. sanctions Turkish company for selling weapons, luxury goods to N. Korea

by WorldTribune Staff, October 5, 2018

The United States has sanctioned a Turkish company which attempted to sell weapons and luxury goods to North Korea, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Oct. 4.

Sanctions were imposed on SIA Falcon International Group along with its CEO and general manager and a North Korean diplomat for breaching United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang, the Treasury Department said.

Treasury’s sanctions announcement came as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in Pyongyang on Oct. 7 to discuss efforts to dismantle the North’s nuclear weapons program and set up a second summit between Kim and President Donald Trump.

The Treasury Department said the sanctions include SIA Falcon CEO Huseyin Sahin, general manager Erhan Culha and North Korean diplomat Ri Song-Un.

Ri, an economic and commercial counselor at the North Korean embassy in Mongolia, negotiated trade deals involving weapons and luxury goods with SIA Falcon officials in Turkey earlier this year, the Treasury Department said.

The action freezes any property or interests of SIA Falcon and the sanctioned individuals within the U.S. and bans U.S. citizens from dealing with them.

“The international community must not stand idly by as UN sanctions are being circumvented,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “The United States is deeply committed to the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea, and will continue to enforce and implement sanctions until that time.”

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the new sanctions reflect Washington’s position that “it’s imperative to implement sanctions on North Korea, together with dialogue, for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

