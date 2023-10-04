U.S. censorship update: The word ‘Trump’ has apparently been banned

by WorldTribune Staff, October 4, 2023

Lara Trump is an American girl from Wilmington, NC and a former television producer. All well and good. But she is married to former President Donald Trump’s second son and, what’s worse, she is using his name.

The daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump has covered Tom Petty’s song “I Won’t Back Down”. The cover art for the song was prominently displayed on a Times Square billboard in New York City, but something was missing.

That would be Lara Trump’s name and the title of the song.

The billboard company, TSX Entertainment, suggested that they could put “Lara,” but omit “Trump” in the text of the billboard — citing the word “Trump” as an “issue” — according to emails obtained by Breitbart News.

“[Producer LJ Fino] called me and told me this, and I was like, ‘Hell no, I’m not okay with just Lara. My name is Lara Trump and I’m proud of that,’ ” Trump, who is married to Donald Trump’s son Eric, told Breitbart News. “The billboard just went live with just the picture, not even the title of the song.”

“This is the same billboard company, by the way, who was happy to host Black Lives Matter advertising, Planned Parenthood advertising, teachers’ union advertising, but I’m too political with a cover song,” she continued.

Fino, producer at First Class Records, told Breitbart News: “I am deeply concerned about the decision by TSX Entertainment to exclude Lara’s last name from her billboard. This is a clear attempt to stifle and limit the expression of free speech, the bedrock of music. It’s crucial that entertainment corporations leave political bias out of their decision making process; otherwise, I believe they are digging their own grave.”

The Times Square billboard was up Friday to Saturday. It was never corrected.

Meanwhile, Amazon is reporting sales of the song using different metrics than what is standard, according to a message from a representative of Billboard Magazine that Trump and Fino shared with Breitbart News.

“Amazon is reporting sales with the UPC (standard barcode) rather than the ISRC, the record’s ‘social security number,’ which is needed for sales to count toward Billboard Charting eligibility,” the message explained.

On Friday, the day of the song’s release, Apple Music was reportedly suppressing visibility of the song. The Daily Mail posted a screenshot of Apple’s search function, where the song could not be found in “top results” for a query of the exact name of the song.

“When you search for I Won’t Back Down on Apple Music, Lara’s rendition of the song does not come up in the results,” the Daily Mail reported. “And when you click on Lara’s name, the tune only appears below eight others [sic] songs – including parody tracks like a fake rap battle between her father-in-law and Hillary Clinton and a song called Fake News II.”

“In addition, when you type in the track name on Spotify, it’s not listed in the results, and it’s only accessible when you search for her full name,” the Daily Mail adds.

