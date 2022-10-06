TV War is Hell: CNN correspondent spared in Ukraine, wounded in Amsterdam

Special to WorldTribune, October 6, 2022
Analysis by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News
News Item: Fearless CNN correspondent Jim Sciutto GOES TO WAR in Eastern Europe and gets himself seriously injured … in Amsterdam.
UK newspaper The Daily Mail reports:
CNN mainstay Jim Sciutto has been off air after network bosses ordered him to address a “personal situation” stemming from a “serious fall” he suffered while in Amsterdam earlier this year….
Sciutto, who worked in the Obama administration as chief of staff and senior advisor to U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke, was in the Dutch capital with a so far unidentified producer. Sciutto was returning from a spell reporting in Ukraine when the incident occurred.
[The Daily Beast] notes that CNN has been flying their people directly out of the embattled nation via Poland, so it’s not clear why Sciutto decided to stop off in the Netherlands.
There is a terrific song from the early ’70s that more than applies to our pampered big-box media heroes of today.
Larry Norman is widely considered to be the father of Jesus Rock, which later became today’s Christian rock music. Highly regarded beyond the genre, he has an interesting backstory and his music is well worth giving a listen.
Norman absolutely nailed it in 1972 with his song “Six O’Clock News,” mocking media reporters who travel first class to Saigon, take some pictures of human suffering in Vietnam, and fly home.
In other words, he was singing about Chris Cuomo 50 years in advance:
Lyrics:
I’ve got a ticket for southeast Asia
I packed my camera and press card badge
They only paid me to stay the weekend
What if I never come back?
The flight was pretty rough
I got a room, took a sauna
The bell boy gook put my bags on the bed
He left without his tip
Then I loaded up my Hasselblad full of film
And I stepped outside
I stepped outside
I’m taking pictures of burning houses
Colored movies of misery
I see the flash of guns
How red the mud becomes
I’ve got a close up view
I’m the six o’ clock news
What can I do?
All those kids without shoes
What can I do?
Military coups
What can I do?
I’m just the six o’ clock news
I got a suite at the Saigon Hilton
Cocktail parties with Premier Ky
We talk about how the war is goin’
And watch his color TV
I’m the six o’ clock news
What can I do?
Drinkin’ black market booze
What can I do?
I’m red and white and true blue
What can I do?
I am I am I am I am I am the six o’ clock news
Catch my plane flight back to the mainland
Fall asleep to the engine’s drone
I see the flash of guns
How red the mud becomes
I’ve got a close up view
I am I am I am I am I am the six o’ clock news
What can I do?
Guerilla rendezvous
What can I do?
All those kids without shoes
What can I do?
Napalm tattoos
What can I do?
What can I do?
What can I do?
I’m just the six o’clock news.
What can I do?
I am I am I am I am I am the six o’ clock news
CBS, ABC, NBC
CBS, ABC, NBC
CBS, ABC, NBC
CBS, ABC, NBC…
