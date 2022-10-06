TV War is Hell: CNN correspondent spared in Ukraine, wounded in Amsterdam

Special to WorldTribune, October 6, 2022

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News

News Item: Fearless CNN correspondent Jim Sciutto GOES TO WAR in Eastern Europe and gets himself seriously injured … in Amsterdam.

UK newspaper The Daily Mail reports:

CNN mainstay Jim Sciutto has been off air after network bosses ordered him to address a “personal situation” stemming from a “serious fall” he suffered while in Amsterdam earlier this year….

Sciutto, who worked in the Obama administration as chief of staff and senior advisor to U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke, was in the Dutch capital with a so far unidentified producer. Sciutto was returning from a spell reporting in Ukraine when the incident occurred.

[The Daily Beast] notes that CNN has been flying their people directly out of the embattled nation via Poland, so it’s not clear why Sciutto decided to stop off in the Netherlands.

There is a terrific song from the early ’70s that more than applies to our pampered big-box media heroes of today.

Larry Norman is widely considered to be the father of Jesus Rock, which later became today’s Christian rock music. Highly regarded beyond the genre, he has an interesting backstory and his music is well worth giving a listen.

Norman absolutely nailed it in 1972 with his song “Six O’Clock News,” mocking media reporters who travel first class to Saigon, take some pictures of human suffering in Vietnam, and fly home.

In other words, he was singing about Chris Cuomo 50 years in advance:

Lyrics:

I’ve got a ticket for southeast Asia

I packed my camera and press card badge

They only paid me to stay the weekend

What if I never come back?

The flight was pretty rough

I got a room, took a sauna

The bell boy gook put my bags on the bed

He left without his tip

Then I loaded up my Hasselblad full of film

And I stepped outside

I stepped outside

I’m taking pictures of burning houses

Colored movies of misery

I see the flash of guns

How red the mud becomes

I’ve got a close up view

I’m the six o’ clock news

What can I do?

All those kids without shoes

What can I do?

Military coups

What can I do?

I’m just the six o’ clock news

I got a suite at the Saigon Hilton

Cocktail parties with Premier Ky

We talk about how the war is goin’

And watch his color TV

I’m the six o’ clock news

What can I do?

Drinkin’ black market booze

What can I do?

I’m red and white and true blue

What can I do?

I am I am I am I am I am the six o’ clock news

Catch my plane flight back to the mainland

Fall asleep to the engine’s drone

I see the flash of guns

How red the mud becomes

I’ve got a close up view

I am I am I am I am I am the six o’ clock news

What can I do?

Guerilla rendezvous

What can I do?

All those kids without shoes

What can I do?

Napalm tattoos

What can I do?

What can I do?

What can I do?

I’m just the six o’clock news.

What can I do?

I am I am I am I am I am the six o’ clock news

CBS, ABC, NBC

CBS, ABC, NBC

CBS, ABC, NBC

CBS, ABC, NBC…

