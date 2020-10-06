Tucker Carlson: Trump walking out of hospital undermines media ‘lies’ about covid

by WorldTribune Staff, October 6, 2020

The pundits, anchors and reporters of CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post and many, many other leftist news outlets around the country are very angry that President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday amid his battle with coronavirus.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said the leftist media is angry because “They don’t care about public health at all. They care about partisan outcomes.”

“Trump walked out of the hospital under his own steam after just three days. Seventy-four years old and the virus didn’t really slow him down. In fact, he looks fine,” Carlson noted on his Monday night broadcast.

“These are dangerous facts. If you’re allowed to think about them too much, you might draw the wrong conclusions. You might conclude the coronavirus isn’t quite as scary as they are telling you it is. You might regret giving up your constitutional rights in a panic last spring or letting them destroy the American economy in response.

“You might find yourself enraged that they are keeping your kids from getting an education and have for six months.

“And above all, you might stop believing the news media. Why are we watching this crap? It’s not news. It’s propaganda. They’re lying to us. We just caught them again.

“According to one anchor at CNN, the President was quote, ’90 times more likely to die than a young person’ — 90 times. Well, that sounds very scary, but only if you’re not familiar with the numbers.

“According to the CDC, 99.98 percent of coronavirus patients under the age of 49 survive. Even old people get over the virus, almost all of them. According to the CDC, the survival rate for people over 70 years old, is 94.6 percent, that’s all people over 70 including people 103. Together, it’s 95 percent.

“CNN will tell you at least once an hour, we’ve had more than seven million positive results on coronavirus tests in this country. We’ve had 209,000 deaths. Those are the numbers you’ll see on the screen.

“But even now, we still don’t know what they mean. Because there’s so little transparency. For example, what exactly counts as an official coronavirus death? We wish we could tell you. We know from CDC data that as of last month, the total of almost 6,500 coronavirus deaths list quote, ‘intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and other adverse events as comorbidities.’

“So if people are poisoning themselves or falling off of ladders or dying in car accidents, why are we counting these deaths as coronavirus deaths? That’s unclear. We should know, but we don’t.

“When Donald Trump walked out of Walter Reed today, people may have started to realize how absurd it is, and that’s why the media are so angry.”

