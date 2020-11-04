Tucker Carlson damns polls, toxic political culture that created silent majority

by WorldTribune Staff, November 4, 2020

“If you are afraid to express a legitimate political view in public, if you believe you could be fired for it, or banished from polite society for it — is it a free society? The answer, of course, is no, it’s not. And that’s a betrayal of the basic promise of America,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said on election night.

Amid a close election the clear losers on election night were the pollsters who predicted a Biden landslide and the major media, specifically Fox News, for its reprehensible coverage.

Fox News was singled out for coverage clearly skewed toward Joe Biden which many observers noted included calling Arizona much too quickly while waiting far too long to call Florida and other states Trump had obviously won.

Richard Baris of the People’s Pundit said Fox News deliberately called Arizona early for Biden to pause the ballot counting in the Midwest.

Suddenly the counting stopped in Maricopa County, Arizona. Wisconsin and Michigan (and Pennsylvania) completely froze, until all of a sudden there are two massive ballot dumps in Wisconsin and Michigan for Biden (the ballot dumps of over 200,000 ballots went 100 percent to Biden.)

Several analysts said this was blatant fraud, adding that Fox News giving Biden a win in a swing state like Arizona made it more believable that he could also win Wisconsin and Michigan

Even Carlson questioned his own network for calling Arizona for Biden, despite Republican objections as an estimated 1 million votes had yet to be counted.

Carlson condemned pollsters for once again making projections so wildly at odds with reality.

“We were wrong, and some of these polls were wrong, and I think many of them probably were wrong for honest reasons but wrong nonetheless,” Carlson said, emphasizing his criticism isn’t directed at Fox News but at the media more broadly. “That’s a problem. That’s misleading, and we should cop to it, I think.”

