Trump’s reality TV goes where the media dare not tread: ‘Can’t have a president on cocaine’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 13, 2023

After 11 days of “investigating,” the Secret Service has failed to identify who brought cocaine into the White House and has concluded its probe.

In a statement Thursday, the Secret Service said its investigation was “closed due to a lack of physical evidence” after FBI forensic testing on the bag the cocaine was found in failed to turn up fingerprints or sufficient DNA.

Big Media continue to tread carefully (or not at all in most cases) on the White House blow story, but one person who has no problem laying it all on the line is Donald Trump.

In an interview with conservative commentator Wayne Allen Root, the former president said:

“I think it’s probably for both of them (Hunter & Joe). Watch Joe. At the beginning of his speeches he’s okay. By the end, he’s a disaster. He can’t find his way off the stage…They prop him up (Joe). I think (the cocaine) is for both of them (Joe and Hunter).

“We can’t have a President on cocaine when you’re dealing with nuclear weapons…this is dangerous. This country has never been in danger like this…We have a man who has no clue what’s happening.”

“Trump supporters are furious with this, given that they overwhelmingly feel that the 37 criminal charges currently facing the former president are spurious and weaponized. Many feel there is a double standard at play when it comes to what Joe Biden is allowed to do, and what Trump is,” The Western Journal’s Bryan Chai noted.

In previous Truth Social posts, Trump noted:

“The public is demanding to know the White House ‘Cocaine Story.’ Just like I QUICKLY PROVIDED SECURITY TAPES FROM MAR-a-LAGO on the BOXES HOAX, the White House has Security Cameras (far more than Mar-a-Lago!) all over the place, especially the location in question.”

“THEY 100% KNOW WHO IT IS. If they don’t release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!”

“Was Crooked Joe Biden on Cocaine when he instructed the FBI/DOJ to illegally invade my home, Mar-a-Lago, in complete and total violation of my 4th Amendment Rights? Was he on Cocaine, or various other substances, when he, for the first time in U.S. history, had his political opponent, who is leading him in the Polls by a lot, indicted and arrested (twice, if you include the DOJ run Manhattan D.A.’s Office)? WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!”

The Secret Service said in a statement: “Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered.”

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett, a member of the House Oversight Committee, called the Secret Service’s conclusion “bogus” and the investigation a “complete failure.”

“They know who goes in the White House. They have facial identification, they have — y’all know you can’t go in there without giving your Social Security number anyway, and to say that it’s just some weekend visitor, that’s bogus,” Burchett said. “Nobody’s buying that at all.”

