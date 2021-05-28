Trump’s Memorial Day riddle: ‘What happens when people find out all these states are gonna flip?’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 28, 2021

In an interview on the nationally-syndicated radio show “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, former President Donald Trump was asked about the forensic audits taking place in several states.

Trump responded: “I think, well frankly, I think there’s gonna be a big problem because when people find out that all of these states are gonna flip, does that mean you go three-and-a-half years with somebody that is destroying our country?”

Root asked: “Well, that’s the question. What happens when you find out..?”

Trump replied: “Well, it’s gonna be interesting to see what happens… All I do is…I sit back and watch.”

(Listen to the full interview)

Listen to “Wayne Allyn Root’s One-On-One With President Donald J. Trump–May 26th 2021” on Spreaker.

