Trump: Why isn’t the GOP invoking 25th amendment against this president?

by WorldTribune Staff, September 19, 2023

As Democrats nationwide continue to attempt to remove Donald Trump from 2024 presidential ballots citing the 14th Amendment (“insurrection”), Trump said Republicans in Congress should look at “invoking the 25th Amendment” to remove Joe Biden for his inability to carry out his duties.

Trump posted on Truth Social: “After seeing what has happened to our beautiful USA in such a short period of time, including Afghanistan, Self Imposed Inflation, Energy Independence, the Horrors of the Open Border, NO VOTER I.D., & now, 6 Billion Dollars for 5 Hostages from Iran, I ASK, WHY HASN’T THE REPUBLICAN PARTY BEGUN THE PROCESS OF INVOKING THE 25th AMENDMENT AGAINST THE WORST & MOST INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES, CROOKED JOE BIDEN? With these facts, they would have done it to us long ago!”

Trump added: “Biden has just said that he has gotten rid of certain WMD’s, but other countries have not done so. This puts us in an untenable negotiating position to get others to do the same, or anything. Just like the 6 Billion Dollars so unnecessarily given. This guy is either the dumbest ‘leader’ in world history, or actually wants to destroy the United States!”

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment states:

“Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

“Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.”

Congress just returned last week from a month-long recess. Trump was indicted twice during that recess, “once by the Department of Justice which House Republicans continue to fund, and another time in a jurisdiction overseen by a Republican governor with Republican-majorities in both chambers of the state assembly,” Olivia Ingrassia noted in a Sept. 13 analysis for American Greatness.

“To add insult to injury, the trial dates for President Trump’s litany of cases have been set conspicuously near the days voters will be heading to the polls for the first time during the 2024 election season, incontrovertible evidence of election interference (if not the regime’s outright mockery of the Democracy they purport to care so deeply about).”

Trump “is not the only one feeling the wrath of the weaponized government,” Ingrassia continued. “The Biden administration is targeting pro-life activists, traditional Catholic parishes have found themselves on FBI watchlists, and hundreds of people who exercised their right to assembly continue to languish in the DC prison, denied their due process rights.”

Moreover, Ingrassia added, “for those who have praised the integrity of local Republican-controlled state governments as bulwarks against the excesses of a Democrat-controlled federal or state government, recent malicious prosecutions occurring within the confines of ostensible ‘red-havens’ of Georgia and Texas summarily repudiate that proposition. Eighteen other Republicans – from esteemed lawyers, constitutional scholars, public servants, and some private citizens – are embroiled in criminal charges, unable to look for refuge to the Georgia governor, who seems to place greater value in the interests shared by those who frequent the same Davos events he attends, rather than those held by the people who elected him.”

In the 2022 midterms, Republicans campaigned on stopping the “weaponization of government,” unmasking Biden family corruption, and stopping the “blank checks” to Ukraine.

How’s that working out?

“The new House majority promised to change the game in Washington, and for good reason too: this current House has been served on a silver platter issues to tackle on behalf of the American people,” Ingrassia noted. “Still, nine months in and the country has precipitously worsened since Speaker McCarthy was elected on the fifteenth ballot. The hour is late. It is past time they begin wielding the power they have.”

