Trump warns the faithful: I have ‘a lot of very, very rich enemies’

President Trump toured a Whirlpool Corp. washing machine factory in Clyde, Ohio, on Thursday. He spoke to the plant’s workforce of the “invisible enemy,” the coronavirus, of rolling back regulations, the new U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement, his new orders on lowering the prices of pharmaceuticals, and bringing the supply chain back to America. During the remarks, the president added:

“You have people called ‘middlemen.’ … They are so wealthy. They make more money than the drug companies…. the rebate that I’m doing cuts out the middlemen, and it reduces costs, and the money goes back to the people purchasing the drugs.

“So I have a lot of enemies out there. This may be the last time you’ll see me for a while. A lot of very, very rich enemies, but they are not happy with what I’m doing. But I figure we have one chance to do it, and no other president is going to do what I do. No other president would do a favored nations, a rebate, a buy from other nations at much less cost. Nobody. And there are a lot of unhappy people, and they’re very rich people, and they’re very unhappy.”

