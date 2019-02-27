Trump to Kim: North Korea has ‘unlimited’ economic potential

by WorldTribune Staff, February 27, 2019

The United States is ready to help North Korea reach its economic potential, President Donald Trump said on Feb. 27 as he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“I think that your country has tremendous economic potential, unbelievable, unlimited,” Trump said. “And I think that you will have a tremendous future with your country, a great leader. I look forward to watching it happen and helping it to happen. And we will help it to happen.”

Asked by a reporter if the two sides might formally end the Korean War, Trump said, “We will see.”

Kim said he was sure the second summit between the two leaders would produce a “great outcome which everyone welcomes.”

Kim said, “There’s a look of distrust and misunderstanding which hindered our journey to the destination. Hostile things tried to block the pathway that we want to go further. But we have been able to overcome all such obstacles and we meet again in Hanoi.”

After briefly chatting, the two leaders huddled in a room in their first face-to-face meeting since their summit in Singapore eight months ago. Only interpreters were present.

Kim and Trump that sat down for dinner at 8:40 p.m. Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. Kim was accompanied by his chief of staff Kim Yong-Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho.

“We’re going to have a very busy day on Feb. 28. Our relationship is a very special relationship,” Trump said during the dinner with Kim.

A topic expected to come is bringing back the rest of the remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War. North Korea turned over 55 boxes of presumed remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War as part of the agreement from the June summit.

There’s also growing speculation that Trump may offer an announcement of peace and a formal end to the Korean War if he can convince Kim to commit to denuclearization.

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments