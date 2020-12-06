Trump team given 8 hours for forensic exam of Dominion voting machines in Michigan

by WorldTribune Staff, December 6, 2020

The legal team for President Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday began a forensic analysis of Dominion Voting Systems machines in Michigan.

Trump attorney Jenna Ellis said the team would have access to the machines for “about eight hours to conduct that forensic examination and we’ll have the results in about 48 hours, and that’ll tell us a lot about these machines.”

A judge in Antrim County on Friday authorized the audit of 22 Dominion Voting Systems machines, said Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Judge Kevin Elsenheimer issued the order regarding a challenge from voter William Bailey, who filed a lawsuit alleging that ballots were damaged in a recounting of ballots in a marijuana proposal that narrowly passed, reported Fox News.

Antrim County spokesperson Jeremy Scott told the Detroit Free Press that forensic images will be taken from voting machines used during the Nov. 3 election.

The Michigan GOP last month noted that voting machines in Antrim County incorrectly switched 6,000 votes from Trump to Joe Biden. The Secretary of State’s office said it was due to a technical error and non-updated software, adding that the issue was later corrected.

Ellis, in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, cast doubt on the Secretary of State’s claims, saying that it was “an unexplained and so-called ‘glitch.’ ”

Elsenheimer’s order said that Antrim County needs to “maintain, preserve and protect all records in its possession used to tabulate votes in Antrim County, to not turn on the Dominion tabulator in its possession and to not connect the Dominion tabulator in its possession to the internet,” as reported by the Detroit News.

In other developments:

Georgia

Attorney Lin Wood said Sunday he plans to file a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court after a federal appeals court denied his appeal in a case seeking to block the certification of the state’s election results.

“The stakes are high as the case deals with a disputed Presidential election,” Wood said in an email to The Epoch Times. “I intend to timely file a petition with the United States Supreme Court.”

Wood said he was disappointed with the appeals court ruling “as my case presents an opportunity for the judicial system to make clear that the Georgia general election was unlawful as a result of substantive changes in absentee ballot procedures by the Secretary of State without approval by the Georgia legislature.”

“My vote was diluted by the unlawful voting process and will again be diluted in the runoff election which is being conducted under the same unlawful rules. My case presents serious equal protection issues which need to be addressed by the judicial system,” Wood added.

