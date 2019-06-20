Trump takes off gloves in Hannity interview: Pelosi ‘hands out subpoenas like cookies’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 20, 2019

President Donald Trump, in a June 19 interview on Fox News’s Hannity, railed against the ongoing “hoax” investigations of his campaign and administration, saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, “hands out subpoenas like they’re cookies.”

Trump said former Speaker Paul Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, was more cautious in issuing subpoenas.

“The Democrats fight a dirtier fight. It’s too bad,” Trump told host Sean Hannity.

Earlier on June 19, Trump had slammed Democrats for calling his former communications director Hope Hicks in to testify behind a closed-door House Judiciary Committee meeting, saying they were putting her “through hell.”

In the Hannity interview, Trump derided the “Russia hoax” and repeatedly blasted Robert Mueller and his investigation and investigators.

Hannity told the president he was “a little shocked” that former White House counsel Don McGahn spoke to Mueller’s office for so many hours, saying, “Why would you allow that?”

“I let everybody testify,” Trump said. “I wanted to be totally open because I knew there was nothing there. There was nothing there, nothing at all.”

The president went on to slam former FBI Director James Comey and ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

“Bob Mueller was great friends with Comey, right there there’s a conflict,” the president said, before continuing, “I had nothing to do with Russia, I love our country. By doing this, I’ve sacrificed a lot. I had a simple life, a great company, everything was great. I’ve made a tremendous difference. So many people come up to me and they say thank you for saving our country. And I used to take it with a grain of salt, but they say it and they mean it.”

At one point Hannity told Trump he had the authority to fire Mueller. Trump said, “I could’ve fired Mueller for conflicts, I could’ve fired anybody, but I didn’t want to do it because they said let it play out, it’s a hoax. It’s a disgrace.”

Trump repeatedly mentioned the size and energy of his June 18 re-election launch rally in Orlando, calling it a “tailgate party of the country.”

He also said that he’s not concerned about any of the 24 Democrats running in the presidential primary for a chance to beat him in 2020.

“I look at some of them, I don’t see George Washington, I don’t see Churchill, I don’t see anybody in particular that I worry about,” Trump said.

