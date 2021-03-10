Trump spells it out after RNC defied his wishes: ‘No more money to RINOs’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 9, 2021

Former President Donald Trump is calling on potential donors to stop sending money to Republicans In Name Only (RINOs).

Over the weekend, Trump’s lawyers reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to the Republican National Committee (RNC) demanding the RNC stop using the former president’s name and likeness for fundraising efforts.

On Monday the RNC responded by insisting the Republican Party will continue to solicit donations using Trump’s name.

Following the RNC’s response, Trump released a statement saying: “No more money to RINOS!”

“They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voter base — they will never lead us to Greatness.”

Trump instead called on his supporters to donate directly to his “Save America PAC” at DonaldJTrump.com.

“We will bring it all back stronger than ever before,” Trump said.

Politico had previously reported that “Trump was furious that his name has been bandied about by organizations that help Republicans who voted to impeach him — without his permission. Trump, who made his fortune in licensing, has always been sensitive to how his name has been used to fundraise and support members, even while in office.”

Party insiders are privately saying it would be impossible not to use Trump’s name because of how popular he is with the Republican base.

“President Trump remains committed to the Republican Party and electing America First conservatives, but that doesn’t give anyone – friend or foe – permission to use his likeness without explicit approval,” a Trump adviser told Politico.

One of those RINOs who Trump said he will campaign against is Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict Trump at last month’s impeachment trial. Murkowski is the only one of the seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump who is up for re-election in 2022.

“I will not be endorsing, under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski,” Trump said in a statement. “She represents her state badly and her country even worse. I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be – in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator.”

Other RINOs Trump has criticized include Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, and Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Donald Trump Jr., late last month in an interview with Fox News, slammed the idea of “blindly” supporting Republican incumbents and said there are “plenty” of Republican senators against who he and the former president would be willing to support primary challenges.

