Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, unproven drug he’s touted for COVID-19

In a surprise, he said he’s been taking the drug despite having no symptoms.

President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug he’s touted as a possible “game changer” treatment for COVID-19.

He said he asked the White House doctor if he could take the unproven treatment despite having no symptoms, adding he’s been taking a pill a day for about a week and a half.

