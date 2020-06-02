Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, unproven drug he’s touted for COVID-19
In a surprise, he said he’s been taking the drug despite having no symptoms.
President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug he’s touted as a possible “game changer” treatment for COVID-19.
He said he asked the White House doctor if he could take the unproven treatment despite having no symptoms, adding he’s been taking a pill a day for about a week and a half.
