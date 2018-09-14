Trump praised in Israel as ‘extraordinary president’ after closing PLO embassy

by WorldTribune Staff, September 14, 2018

While European leaders “continue to suck up” to the Palestinians, U.S. President Donald Trump took the bold step of closing down the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) office in Washington, a move that will hopefully resonate in Ramallah, an analyst said.

“For years the PLO has become accustomed to receiving the conditions of a celebrity, and despite being a terrorist organization, it has opened diplomatic missions all over the world. The Washington mission almost had the status of an embassy,” Dr. David Bukay, a Professor of Middle East Studies at the University of Haifa, said on Sept. 13.

“Trump, unlike the conventional world of diplomacy, proves himself to be a president with orderly thinking, an extraordinary president,” Bukay told Arutz Sheva.

Bukay said he hopes Palestinian Arabs will internalize the new message coming from Washington.

“There is some meaning to the fact that the Palestinians will no longer be able to raise their flag in Washington. They cannot hold on to their refusal and terrorism on one hand and receive everything on the other hand.”

Bukay expressed regret over the fact that countries in Europe continue to back Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

“European leaders continue to suck up to the Palestinians and say that they will give them everything that the U.S. will stop giving. Europe remains anti-Semitic. Trump was smart and like a businessman he rightly says: ‘You want help? Pay for it with diplomatic action.’ I hope that in the future Europe will follow suit.”

