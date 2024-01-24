Trump on Haley in NH: ‘I find in life, you can’t let people get away with bullshit’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 24, 2024

It isn’t often that a competitor who finishes a distant second takes a victory lap.

But that is exactly what critics say Nikki Haley did after losing by double digits to former President Donald Trump in Tuesday’s New Hampshire GOP primary.

“New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last in the nation. This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go. And the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina,” Haley said.

Recent polling in South Carolina, where Haley was a two-term governor, has Trump up by between 35 and 50 points.

“I said, wow, she’s doing a speech like she won. She didn’t win. She lost,” Trump said in his victory speech on Tuesday. “Let’s not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night. She had a very bad night.”

Standing on stage surrounded by some of his former 2024 rivals including Sen. Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Trump talked about watching Haley head up to the stage to deliver her speech “all dressed up nicely.”

Adding that he was heading to South Carolina where he is “up 50 points,” Trump said: “I find in life you can’t let people get away with bullshit. Okay? You can’t. You just can’t do that. And when I watched her in the fancy dress that probably wasn’t so fancy come up, I said, what’s she doing? We won.”

Radio and TV host Mark Levin posted on Truth Social: “Nikki Haley’s speech was classless and dishonest. She deserved Donald Trump’s rebuke. She keeps claiming victory when she loses. She gave her statement early to spin her media advocates. She stands for nothing but her own self-aggrandizement. There’s no reason for any Republicans to rally around her. And she’s the media, Democrats, and establishment’s favorite Republican for a reason.”

Trump took shots at Joe Biden as well, saying he has beaten Biden in many polls while adding: “Who the Hell can’t? The man can’t put two sentences together. He can’t find the stairs off the stage.”

Calls from Republicans and conservative pundits for Haley to drop out of the primary race grew louder after Tuesday’s vote.

“Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your huge #Trump2024 New Hampshire Primary win!” House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik posted on X. “Nikki Haley must drop out so we can focus on defeating Joe Biden to Save America. The #TrumpTrain isn’t slowing down — President Trump will #SaveAmerica!!”

CEO of the Federalist Sean Davis urged Haley to drop out: “If Nikki Haley’s primary goal is to defeat Joe Biden in November, she will drop out tonight and endorse Trump. If she continues to stay in a race she cannot win just to attack Trump, then we’ll know she’s fully owned by the left-wing Democrats who are funding her campaign.”

Social media influencer Ryan Fournier noted: “Nikki Haley is refusing to drop out, claiming ‘this race is far from over.’ It’s been over from the start. You all bet on the worst happening to Trump to secure victory. It’s time to give it up.”

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton said Trump is the de facto GOP nominee moving forward: “Congratulations to President Trump on another decisive win in New Hampshire and becoming the presumptive nominee of our party.”

North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem congratulated Trump on his big win: “To no one’s surprise, @realDonaldTrump won BIG tonight in New Hampshire. President Trump’s message is resonating with voters. It’s only a matter of time until 45 becomes 47. Congratulations, Mr. President!”

Ronna McDaniel tells Nikki Haley to drop out.pic.twitter.com/5mYOrVpjiO — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 24, 2024

🚨BREAKING🚨: @realDonaldTrump has broken the record for the most votes ever received in a New Hampshire Presidential Primary, surpassing the record of 152,193 votes set by @BernieSanders in 2016. https://t.co/YKfUm1XyVf — Rich Baris The People’s Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) January 24, 2024

